Russia claims attack on Crimean bridge with at least 12 missiles: center of Sevastopol without power

Russian media report that today the Crimean bridge was attacked by cruise missiles, enemy air defense allegedly shot down at least 12 missiles, and small pieces of debris fell on the landing strip of the Belbek airport. However, local publics write about the arrival in Gvardeyske and the absence of electricity in the center of Sevastopol, UNN reports.

Details

As noted, the Crimean bridge was hit by a combined attack by cruise missiles - British Storm Shadow and American decoy missiles ADM-160 MALD.

A few hours before the first attack, an American RQ-4 Global Hawk reconnaissance drone took to the skies over the Black Sea, and before the second, a Boeing P-8A Poseidon long-range radar reconnaissance aircraft.

At 14:00, the first attack was launched with ADM-160 MALD missiles, which were supposed to detect air defense. After that, British Storm Shadow missiles were used.

Russian propaganda outlets report that enemy air defense allegedly shot down at least 12 missiles, with no casualties or damage. And only a small amount of shrapnel fell on the runway of the Belbek airport.

Meanwhile, a smoke screen has been released over the Crimean bridge.

Addendum

Meanwhile, Krymskiy Vetr writes that the center of Sevastopol was left without electricity.

It also says that the occupiers have closed the Crimean bridge again.

Earlier UNN reported that in Sevastopol in the temporarily occupied Crimea, smoke was recorded over the bay after reports of a series of explosions, there were reports of hits in Sevastopol and in the Saksky district, as well as an "arrival" in Gvardeyskoye.

Upon arrival, there was no electricity in the village of Gvardeyskoye, Simferopol district.