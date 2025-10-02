German military not ready to shoot down drones over the country's territory - Bild

$41.220.08
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
07:38 AM • 10505 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
06:36 AM • 15042 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
05:53 AM • 14806 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
05:30 AM • 24768 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
October 2, 03:16 AM • 16725 views
EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen
October 1, 11:57 PM • 19160 views
Defense Forces cut through the "Dobropillia salient" and advanced up to 1400 m - SyrskyiPhoto
October 1, 05:21 PM • 36900 views
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 50009 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
October 1, 02:16 PM • 30326 views
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
Popular news
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mette Frederiksen
Roksolana Pidlasa
Sam Altman
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Copenhagen
Europe
Denmark
UNN Lite
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 45221 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 53937 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 36696 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 39505 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM • 49141 views
Actual
Fox News
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
MiG-31

German military not ready to shoot down drones over the country's territory - Bild

Kyiv • UNN

 • 286 views

Germany is recording an increase in drone flights over strategic facilities, but the military does not have the right or ability to shoot them down. The country is only beginning to restore its anti-drone defense, which was disbanded in 2010.

Germany has recently been recording an increasing number of drone flights over strategic facilities, but its military still does not have the right or the ability to shoot them down - the country is only beginning to restore its anti-drone defense. This is reported by Bild, writes UNN.

Details

As the publication notes, the military in Germany does not have the right to shoot down drones, as the country does not have a full-fledged anti-drone defense system. In addition, opening fire over populated areas is dangerous - debris can injure people. The defense system is only beginning to be built: the air defense, which was disbanded back in 2010, has to be created practically from scratch.

Federal Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt called the situation "an alarming signal."

Drone flights in various EU countries are primarily aimed at creating uncertainty and destabilization. Like online disinformation, espionage, and attempts at sabotage, they are a tool of hybrid warfare.

- said, for his part, the Prime Minister of Schleswig-Holstein, Daniel Günther.

Allies are also reacting to the threat. According to Newsweek magazine, the US is sending P-8 Poseidon patrol aircraft to Norway to strengthen NATO's control over the Baltic airspace.

Recall

In Germany, an investigation is underway into the appearance of unknown drones over critical infrastructure facilities in Schleswig-Holstein. Drones flew over the Thyssenkrupp plant, Kiel clinic, power plant, canal, bay, parliament, and oil refinery.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Boeing P-8 Poseidon
Bild
NATO
Norway
Germany
United States