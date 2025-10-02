German military not ready to shoot down drones over the country's territory - Bild

Germany has recently been recording an increasing number of drone flights over strategic facilities, but its military still does not have the right or the ability to shoot them down - the country is only beginning to restore its anti-drone defense. This is reported by Bild, writes UNN.

As the publication notes, the military in Germany does not have the right to shoot down drones, as the country does not have a full-fledged anti-drone defense system. In addition, opening fire over populated areas is dangerous - debris can injure people. The defense system is only beginning to be built: the air defense, which was disbanded back in 2010, has to be created practically from scratch.

Federal Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt called the situation "an alarming signal."

Drone flights in various EU countries are primarily aimed at creating uncertainty and destabilization. Like online disinformation, espionage, and attempts at sabotage, they are a tool of hybrid warfare. - said, for his part, the Prime Minister of Schleswig-Holstein, Daniel Günther.

Allies are also reacting to the threat. According to Newsweek magazine, the US is sending P-8 Poseidon patrol aircraft to Norway to strengthen NATO's control over the Baltic airspace.

In Germany, an investigation is underway into the appearance of unknown drones over critical infrastructure facilities in Schleswig-Holstein. Drones flew over the Thyssenkrupp plant, Kiel clinic, power plant, canal, bay, parliament, and oil refinery.