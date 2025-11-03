"We are obliged to do this": Trump named the reason for US nuclear tests

US President Donald Trump named the reason why Washington announced nuclear tests. He stated this in an interview with CBS News, UNN reports.

Details

As Trump noted, Russia and China are conducting similar tests. He noted that the United States has the largest nuclear weapons arsenal in the world, with Russia in second place.

He also noted that China will soon catch up with the United States in the number of nuclear warheads. At the same time, Trump believes that the world needs denuclearization.

I'm talking about testing because Russia has announced that it's going to conduct its tests. If you've noticed, North Korea is constantly conducting tests. Other countries are also testing. We are the only country that doesn't conduct tests, and I don't want us to be the only ones who don't. We are obliged to do it. In addition, Russia recently threatened that it was going to conduct "tests of a different level." But Russia tests, China tests - and we will test too. - Trump said.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Donald Trump called the leaders of Russia and China "tough and smart leaders" with whom it is necessary to deal with maximum seriousness.