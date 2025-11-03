Trump announced his intention to reduce nuclear weapons and conduct tests

US President Donald Trump said he would like to achieve nuclear arms reduction and discussed the issue with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The American leader also confirmed that the US would conduct nuclear tests, without specifying the format. This was reported by UNN with reference to the American leader's interview with CBS News.

Details

According to Trump, the United States of America has more nuclear weapons than any other country.

And I think we should do something about denuclearization. And I have actually discussed this with both President Putin and President Xi. We have enough nuclear weapons to blow up the world 150 times. - he said.

According to the American leader, the US is the only country that does not conduct nuclear tests.

Russia announced that they are going to conduct tests. North Korea is constantly conducting tests. If you noticed, other countries are conducting tests. We are the only country that does not conduct tests, and I want to be... I don't want to be the only country that does not conduct tests. - Trump said in an interview.

At the same time, the US President did not specify whether he meant the detonation of warheads.

Recall

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that America does not plan nuclear tests for now, which he and US officials had previously reported.

Trump does not rule out underground nuclear weapons tests in the US