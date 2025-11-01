Trump does not rule out underground nuclear weapons tests in the US

US President Donald Trump does not rule out the possibility of underground testing of American nuclear weapons. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

At the same time, while talking to journalists aboard Air Force One, the White House chief did not specify whether underground tests, which were actively conducted during the Cold War, would be included in the program.

"You'll find out very soon, but we're going to do some testing," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on his way to Florida, answering a question about possible underground explosions.

You'll find out very soon, but we're going to do some testing. Other countries do it. If they're going to do it, then we're going to do it, okay? - said Trump.

The publication indicates that the US president made this unexpected statement on social media while aboard his Marine One helicopter, flying to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping for trade talks in Busan, South Korea.

"It was not immediately clear whether Trump was referring to underground nuclear tests to be conducted by the National Nuclear Security Administration, or flight tests of missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons," the article says.

Context

US Vice President J.D. Vance stated that testing the nuclear arsenal is necessary to verify "the functionality's serviceability."

UN Secretary-General António Guterres criticized the US President's statement about the possible resumption of nuclear weapons tests, emphasizing the extremely high nuclear risks.

Pentagon chief: US resumption of nuclear tests reduces risk of nuclear conflict