In Dnipro, the number of injured people as a result of the massive attack on the night of November 8 increased to 13

ukenru
November 8, 05:24 PM • 25032 views
Nord Stream case: Lubinets appeals to Italian Ministry of Justice over human rights violations and hunger strike of Ukrainian KuznetsovPhoto
November 8, 04:00 PM • 44145 views
Tomorrow, power outages are planned in most regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without electricity
November 8, 02:50 PM • 42505 views
"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack
November 8, 02:33 PM • 47853 views
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
November 8, 08:59 AM • 67565 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 109929 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
November 7, 05:00 PM • 107356 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 145893 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 105765 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 83602 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In France, a man was digging a swimming pool in his garden and found a treasure worth €700,000November 8, 10:14 PM • 10946 views
European fishermen send fishing nets to Ukraine to protect against Russian dronesNovember 8, 10:38 PM • 4824 views
Ukraine prepares to deploy Unity Network jointly with the EU: where the first centers will openNovember 8, 11:08 PM • 14159 views
Ukrzaliznytsia cancels a number of scheduled trains for November 9November 9, 12:37 AM • 20774 views
Italian Senator Carlo Calenda got a tattoo of the Ukrainian coat of armsPhoto02:55 AM • 9864 views
Publications
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 109930 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 145893 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 105765 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 83602 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their tasteNovember 7, 01:34 PM • 57833 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Hnatov
Rafael Grossi
Pope Leo XIV
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
United States
Poltava Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 18283 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 42044 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 107357 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 47222 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 55518 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Gold
Film

In Dnipro, the number of injured people as a result of the massive attack on the night of November 8 increased to 13

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2370 views

In Dnipro, the number of victims of the night enemy attack on November 8 increased to 13. The city declared two days of mourning on November 9 and 10 for the dead.

In Dnipro, the number of injured people as a result of the massive attack on the night of November 8 increased to 13

The number of victims in Dnipro as a result of the enemy attack on the night of November 8 increased to 13. This was reported by the acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, according to UNN.

Today and tomorrow, Dnipro is in mourning. In memory of the people who died as a result of yesterday's attack. Condolences to relatives and friends. Also, the number of victims in the city increased to 13.

- Haivanenko wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to the official, the Russians are not stopping their terror.

  • This night, UAVs were sent to Synelnykivshchyna. A 75-year-old man was injured in the Malomykhailivska community. He was provided with the necessary assistance.
    • The Vasylkivska community was also under attack. In total, infrastructure and a private house were damaged in the district. A car caught fire. There is destruction on the territory of the enterprise.
      • In Pavlohrad, due to an enemy drone, a local resident's home was damaged. 2 outbuildings were destroyed, and another one was completely ruined.
        • In Nikopol region, the aggressor country's military targeted with FPV drones and heavy artillery. The district center and Pokrovska community were affected. Specialists are investigating the consequences.

          "According to information from the Air Command, 2 enemy drones were destroyed over the region," he added.

          Recall

          On Saturday, November 8, emergency rescue operations were completed in Dnipro after the night Russian attack. The body of a man was recovered from under the rubble of a high-rise building, and a total of 3 people died.

          In Dnipro, November 9 and 10 were declared days of mourning for those killed as a result of the massive Russian attack. Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov announced that residents of 72 apartments in the nine-story building on Heroes Avenue would be relocated, and about 54 apartments would have to be dismantled.

          Russia attacked substations of two nuclear power plants, Ukraine demands urgent convocation of IAEA Board - Sybiha08.11.25, 21:38 • 4308 views

          Vita Zelenetska

          War in Ukraine
          War in Ukraine
          Dnipro
          Pavlohrad