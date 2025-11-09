In Dnipro, the number of injured people as a result of the massive attack on the night of November 8 increased to 13

The number of victims in Dnipro as a result of the enemy attack on the night of November 8 increased to 13. This was reported by the acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, according to UNN.

Today and tomorrow, Dnipro is in mourning. In memory of the people who died as a result of yesterday's attack. Condolences to relatives and friends. Also, the number of victims in the city increased to 13. - Haivanenko wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to the official, the Russians are not stopping their terror.

This night, UAVs were sent to Synelnykivshchyna. A 75-year-old man was injured in the Malomykhailivska community. He was provided with the necessary assistance.

The Vasylkivska community was also under attack. In total, infrastructure and a private house were damaged in the district. A car caught fire. There is destruction on the territory of the enterprise.

In Pavlohrad, due to an enemy drone, a local resident's home was damaged. 2 outbuildings were destroyed, and another one was completely ruined.

In Nikopol region, the aggressor country's military targeted with FPV drones and heavy artillery. The district center and Pokrovska community were affected. Specialists are investigating the consequences.

"According to information from the Air Command, 2 enemy drones were destroyed over the region," he added.

On Saturday, November 8, emergency rescue operations were completed in Dnipro after the night Russian attack. The body of a man was recovered from under the rubble of a high-rise building, and a total of 3 people died.

In Dnipro, November 9 and 10 were declared days of mourning for those killed as a result of the massive Russian attack. Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov announced that residents of 72 apartments in the nine-story building on Heroes Avenue would be relocated, and about 54 apartments would have to be dismantled.

