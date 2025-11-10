Ukraine recovers after massive Russian attack: what is the situation in the regions, what about heating and where are the power outage schedules

In Ukraine, the consequences of Russia's massive attack continue to be eliminated, and heat and water supply are being restored. Overall, 67% of housing and 84% of social facilities across Ukraine have heating. The situation in the energy system is difficult, with schedules in 13 regions and Kyiv, the Ministry of Development and the Ministry of Energy reported on Monday, writes UNN.

What's happening in the affected regions

"The elimination of the consequences of the massive Russian strike on the country's critical infrastructure continues. Relevant services are restoring heat and water supply," said Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration - Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba on Telegram.

And he spoke in more detail about the situation in the most affected regions:

Poltava region . Boiler houses have been launched, water intakes and treatment facilities are operating, so people have water. Schools, kindergartens, and hospitals are operating normally. Electric transport has resumed routes, and areas with scheduled outages are duplicated by buses;

. Boiler houses have been launched, water intakes and treatment facilities are operating, so people have water. Schools, kindergartens, and hospitals are operating normally. Electric transport has resumed routes, and areas with scheduled outages are duplicated by buses; Kharkiv region . Water supply is ensured, and 72% of residents already have heat. Restoration work is still ongoing. Equipment inspection and damage repair continue at damaged critical infrastructure facilities. The subway is operating, and additional ground transport routes are also provided;

. Water supply is ensured, and 72% of residents already have heat. Restoration work is still ongoing. Equipment inspection and damage repair continue at damaged critical infrastructure facilities. The subway is operating, and additional ground transport routes are also provided; Dnipropetrovsk region. In Pavlohrad, due to damage to power supply systems as a result of the enemy attack, some boiler houses were stopped. 30% have already been connected, and start-up work continues.

How many are connected to heating

"Overall, 67% of residential buildings and 84% of social facilities across Ukraine have centralized heating. Local self-government bodies continue to connect facilities to heat," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

All services, according to the official, are working continuously to restore stable operation of the systems as soon as possible.

What about the energy system

At the same time, Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Mykola Kolisnyk said that the situation in Ukraine's energy system after the last massive Russian attack remains difficult.

"After the last shelling, emergency recovery work continues 24/7. Last night, the enemy used 45 missiles of various types, of which more than 30 were ballistic and cluster. This attack was one of the most technologically complex. Russia uses intelligence data to strike precisely at key elements of the technological scheme of the energy system," emphasized the Deputy Minister, quoted by the Ministry of Energy.

In most regions, power outage schedules are in effect until the end of the day, consumption is high - Ukrenergo

Where are the schedules

Currently, in most regions, as noted, hourly outages are forcibly applied for all categories of consumers, as well as power limitation schedules for industry and business. Today, up to four queues of hourly outages are simultaneously in effect. The most difficult situation remains in Poltava and Kharkiv regions - due to a deficit in electricity transmission caused by damage to high-voltage lines.

Restriction measures are also in effect in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, and Kyiv regions and in the city of Kyiv.

That is, in total, schedules are in 13 regions and Kyiv.

Power outage schedules in each region of Ukraine can be viewed on the UNN website.

"The operational review of schedules is aimed at optimization, but this is impossible without rational electricity consumption," the Ministry of Energy noted. The Deputy Minister also called on businesses to actively use electricity imports as a tool to avoid restrictions.

About enemy strikes on NPP substations

Separately, Kolisnyk drew attention to Russia's strikes on substations that provide power to the Khmelnytskyi and Rivne NPPs.

"This is not the first targeted strike on key high-voltage lines. Their damage forces nuclear generation to temporarily reduce production to avoid the risks of emergency situations and cascading outages in the system," the Deputy Minister emphasized.

He informed that the Ministry of Energy is in constant contact with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi. Ukraine has appealed to the Agency with a demand to urgently convene the Board of Governors. The goal is to form mechanisms to prevent Russian attacks on critical infrastructure and strengthen international pressure on nuclear and radiation safety issues.

Russia attacked substations of two nuclear power plants, Ukraine demands urgent convocation of IAEA Board - Sybiha