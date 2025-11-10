In most regions, power outage schedules are in effect until the end of the day, consumption is high - Ukrenergo

In most regions of Ukraine, power outage schedules are applied today until the end of the day. Russian strikes have led to new damage to the energy sector in several regions. Electricity consumption remains high, reported NEC "Ukrenergo" and the Ministry of Energy on Monday, writes UNN.

"Another enemy attack led to new damage to energy facilities in several regions," the Ministry of Energy said in a statement.

As indicated, repair and restoration work is being carried out on energy infrastructure facilities that were damaged as a result of massive missile and drone attacks.

"Today, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules for industrial consumers and businesses are applied from 00:00 to 23:59 in most regions of Ukraine," the Ministry of Energy reported.

"Until the end of the day, hourly shutdown schedules ranging from 2 to 4 queues will be applied in most regions," Ukrenergo stated.

Current schedules are posted on the official resources of regional distribution system operators.

You can view the power outage schedules in each region of Ukraine on the UNN website.

"Electricity consumption remains high. Yesterday, November 9, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the evening. It was 1.9% higher than the previous day," Ukrenergo stated.

Given the weather conditions and the consequences of Russian attacks, the need for economical electricity consumption will remain throughout the day. Please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances, and move energy-intensive processes to nighttime when the load on the energy system is minimal. - emphasized Ukrenergo.

And stressed: "Economical electricity consumption by each consumer will contribute to a shorter duration of forced blackouts for everyone."

Energy workers are gradually stabilizing the system after the latest massive Russian attack, but they need time - Ministry of Energy