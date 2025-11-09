ukenru
Energy workers are gradually stabilizing the system after the latest massive Russian attack, but they need time - Ministry of Energy
A week of completion, awareness, and quiet support: astrological forecast for November 10-16
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this season
Nord Stream case: Lubinets appeals to Italian Ministry of Justice over human rights violations and hunger strike of Ukrainian Kuznetsov
Tomorrow, power outages are planned in most regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without electricity
"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekend
Electricity outage schedules
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this season
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedure
Energy workers are gradually stabilizing the system after the latest massive Russian attack, but they need time - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

Energy workers are gradually stabilizing and restoring the operation of thermal power plants after Russia's massive ballistic missile attack, but the electricity deficit persists. Hourly blackouts are being applied in most regions of Ukraine, with the most difficult situation in Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions.

Energy workers are gradually stabilizing the system after the latest massive Russian attack, but they need time - Ministry of Energy

Currently, energy workers are gradually stabilizing and restoring the operation of thermal power plants after the latest massive attack by the Russian Federation. This was stated by First Deputy Minister of Energy Artem Nekrasov on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

Currently, restoration work is underway at these facilities (TPP - ed.). Repair crews are currently doing everything possible and necessary to eliminate the consequences of the previous attack as soon as possible.

- said Nekrasov.

He noted that the enemy launched a massive attack with ballistic missiles, which are extremely difficult to shoot down. Of the 45 missiles launched during this attack, 32 were ballistic.

We are now gradually stabilizing the system, but it will take time. There is a deficit, so measures are being taken to enable repairs at those facilities.

- added Nekrasov.

He also added that today, in most regions of Ukraine, hourly blackouts are being forcibly applied to all categories of consumers. Restriction measures will be in effect until the end of the current day.

The most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions. In the remaining regions where restrictions are applied, hourly blackout schedules are in effect for up to two and a half queues.

As a result of previous shelling, there are long-term power outages in several regions, including Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions.

Recall

The enemy carried out the most massive attack on Ukrainian thermal power plants since the beginning of the war, completely destroying generation. This happened less than a month after the previous attack.

On November 9, in most regions of Ukraine, from 00:00 to 23:59, measures to limit electricity consumption in the amount of 2 to 4 queues will be applied. Power limitation schedules for industrial consumers will also be in effect.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

