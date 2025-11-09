Energy workers are gradually stabilizing the system after the latest massive Russian attack, but they need time - Ministry of Energy

Currently, energy workers are gradually stabilizing and restoring the operation of thermal power plants after the latest massive attack by the Russian Federation. This was stated by First Deputy Minister of Energy Artem Nekrasov on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

Currently, restoration work is underway at these facilities (TPP - ed.). Repair crews are currently doing everything possible and necessary to eliminate the consequences of the previous attack as soon as possible. - said Nekrasov.

He noted that the enemy launched a massive attack with ballistic missiles, which are extremely difficult to shoot down. Of the 45 missiles launched during this attack, 32 were ballistic.

We are now gradually stabilizing the system, but it will take time. There is a deficit, so measures are being taken to enable repairs at those facilities. - added Nekrasov.

He also added that today, in most regions of Ukraine, hourly blackouts are being forcibly applied to all categories of consumers. Restriction measures will be in effect until the end of the current day.

The most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions. In the remaining regions where restrictions are applied, hourly blackout schedules are in effect for up to two and a half queues.

As a result of previous shelling, there are long-term power outages in several regions, including Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions.

Recall

The enemy carried out the most massive attack on Ukrainian thermal power plants since the beginning of the war, completely destroying generation. This happened less than a month after the previous attack.

On November 9, in most regions of Ukraine, from 00:00 to 23:59, measures to limit electricity consumption in the amount of 2 to 4 queues will be applied. Power limitation schedules for industrial consumers will also be in effect.