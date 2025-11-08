ukenru
"It was hell": a woman died due to a Russian strike on a high-rise building in Dnipro, 11 people already injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 910 views

As a result of the Russian attack on Dnipro, one woman died, 11 people were injured, six were hospitalized, including a 13-year-old girl. In the region, three people were wounded, and infrastructure and enterprises were damaged.

"It was hell": a woman died due to a Russian strike on a high-rise building in Dnipro, 11 people already injured

In Dnipro, where Russian troops hit a high-rise building, 11 people are already known to have been injured, one person died, and 3 more were injured in the region due to the enemy attack, said acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Vladyslav Haivanenko, sharing residents' stories about what they experienced, writes UNN.

Details

He indicated that the region experienced a massive attack: "The enemy directed missiles and drones at Dnipropetrovsk region."

The fire in the Dnipro high-rise building has been extinguished. Apartments in two entrances from the 2nd to the 6th floors were destroyed there. A woman died. 11 people were injured, six of them were hospitalized, including a 13-year-old girl.

- Haivanenko reported.

According to the head of the OVA, all victims were hospitalized in a state of moderate severity.

"Ms. Larysa, a resident of the damaged building in Dnipro, miraculously survived the attack. But she recalls what she experienced at night - it was hell. A real terror that the enemy unleashed on ordinary citizens," Haivanenko told the story of the victim.

However, according to him, "the woman is sure: no matter how much grief the Russians bring to our land, Ukrainians will stand for Ukrainians." "I was convinced of this today when I saw how many people are working on the spot to help the victims get through everything that happened," Haivanenko said.

Also, according to him, the city's infrastructure was damaged.

In the region, according to his data, three people were injured in the Samarivsky district. A 55-year-old man is in the hospital in a state of moderate severity. The fire in a private house was extinguished. In Pavlohrad, an enterprise was damaged, a garage was on fire. In Synelnykivsky district - infrastructure and cars were damaged.

The terror of Nikopol region continued. The aggressor shelled the district center with FPV drones and artillery, the head of the OVA noted.

One dead and ten wounded, including two children: the State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the night attack on Dnipro (video)08.11.25, 06:10 • 2684 views

