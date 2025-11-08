One dead and ten wounded, including two children: the State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the night attack on Dnipro (video)

In Dnipro, one person died and ten were injured, including two children, as a result of a massive Russian attack on the night of November 8. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), according to UNN.

Details

At night, a Russian attack drone hit a nine-story residential building, which led to the destruction of apartments from the 4th to the 6th floors. A fire broke out, which rescuers have already extinguished.

During the rescue operations, emergency workers rescued 28 people, including 5 children.

The body of a woman was found in an apartment on the fifth floor - the SES post says.

Rescuers reported that 10 people (including two children) sought medical help. 6 victims were hospitalized, including one child.

"SES psychologists provide assistance to the victims on the spot. 3 invincibility points are working for people to warm up and rest. All emergency services continue to work at the scene," the SES added.

Recall

On the night of November 8, the Russian army attacked Dnipro. As a result of the enemy shelling, a high-rise building was damaged, there are victims, including children. There are also destructions in the Samarivskyi district, Pavlohrad and Synelnykivskyi district.

A fire broke out in Kyiv's Pecherskyi district as a result of a UAV attack