A fire broke out in Kyiv's Pecherskyi district as a result of a UAV attack

November 7, 05:00 PM • 32828 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
November 7, 03:49 PM • 40845 views
November 8 in Ukraine – large-scale power outages: restrictions will be in effect in all regions – Ukrenergo
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 46840 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 46359 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 41993 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
November 7, 11:23 AM • 22654 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 55412 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:46 AM • 37573 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
November 7, 07:19 AM • 40010 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
November 7, 05:43 AM • 30710 views
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
Trump said he is considering allowing Hungary to buy Russian oilNovember 7, 06:22 PM • 3084 views
Kyiv law enforcement officers brought to justice a young man who sang Russian songs in a police uniform10:21 PM • 6536 views
Russians destroyed a gas station near Kharkiv with KABs: there are casualtiesPhoto10:38 PM • 8294 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and three regions11:29 PM • 3856 views
Russia reported a massive drone attack on energy facilities: some settlements are without power01:29 AM • 3288 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 20025 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 32828 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 26698 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 35357 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhotoNovember 7, 08:03 AM • 46098 views
The Diplomat

A fire broke out in Kyiv's Pecherskyi district as a result of a UAV attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1860 views

On the night of November 8, in Kyiv's Pecherskyi district, drone debris fell in the courtyard of a residential building. As a result, a fire broke out in two areas, with cars catching fire.

A fire broke out in Kyiv's Pecherskyi district as a result of a UAV attack

On the night of November 8, in the Pechersk district of Kyiv, UAV debris fell in the courtyard of a residential building. Fires broke out at two locations. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Timur Tkachenko, as reported by UNN.

In the Pechersk district, we are recording fires as a result of the attack

- Tkachenko wrote in his Telegram.

According to the mayor, debris reportedly fell in the courtyard of a residential building.

"Cars caught fire at two locations in the Pechersk district. Information about casualties is being clarified," he added.

Recall

In Kyiv, on the night of November 8, during an air raid alert, explosions were heard. City authorities reported that air defense forces were working on Russian drones.

Russia again massively attacks Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy08.11.25, 01:20 • 2442 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Kyiv