A fire broke out in Kyiv's Pecherskyi district as a result of a UAV attack

On the night of November 8, in the Pechersk district of Kyiv, UAV debris fell in the courtyard of a residential building. Fires broke out at two locations. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Timur Tkachenko, as reported by UNN.

In the Pechersk district, we are recording fires as a result of the attack - Tkachenko wrote in his Telegram.

According to the mayor, debris reportedly fell in the courtyard of a residential building.

"Cars caught fire at two locations in the Pechersk district. Information about casualties is being clarified," he added.

Recall

In Kyiv, on the night of November 8, during an air raid alert, explosions were heard. City authorities reported that air defense forces were working on Russian drones.

