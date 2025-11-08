In Dnipro, 7 people, including two children, were injured as a result of a Russian strike on an apartment building.

On the night of November 8, the Russian army attacked Dnipro. As a result of the enemy strike on a high-rise building, 7 people were injured, including children. This was reported by the acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, and the mayor of Dnipro, Borys Filatov, according to UNN.

Another enemy attack on the region. In Dnipro, a high-rise building was damaged due to a UAV hit. - Haivanenko wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, several apartments were destroyed. A fire broke out.

Preliminary, 7 injured. Among them are two children – 2 and 13 years old. Information is being updated. - stated in the post of the acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA.

"In the Samarivskyi district, a private house caught fire. It was also loud in Pavlohrad. A store was damaged. In the Synelnykivskyi district, infrastructure was damaged," the official added.

As Mayor Borys Filatov noted, it is impossible to count the exact number of dead/wounded in Dnipro as a result of the enemy attack.

Unfortunately, until the start of the rescue operation (until the shelling and air raid siren end), it is impossible to count the exact number of dead/wounded. - he emphasized.

Also, it is not yet possible to determine the extent of the damaged property.

Recall

In Dnipro, on the evening of November 6, as a result of a Russian UAV attack, 6 people were injured. Residential buildings were also damaged.

