In Dnipro, 7 people, including two children, were injured as a result of a Russian strike on an apartment building.

ukenru
November 7, 05:00 PM • 25789 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
November 7, 03:49 PM • 33271 views
November 8 in Ukraine – large-scale power outages: restrictions will be in effect in all regions – Ukrenergo
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 39945 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 39802 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 37269 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
November 7, 11:23 AM • 21851 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 52032 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:46 AM • 37211 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
November 7, 07:19 AM • 39722 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
November 7, 05:43 AM • 30487 views
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Tourism in Cuba plummets due to shortages and sanctions - MediaNovember 7, 04:25 PM • 5906 views
After mass protests in Tanzania, dozens of people were accused of treason – a crime punishable by deathNovember 7, 04:29 PM • 6720 views
Kremlin denies rumors of Lavrov's "disfavor," but details raise questionsNovember 7, 04:37 PM • 10449 views
In Georgia, seven opposition parties announced consolidation for a "peaceful regime change"November 7, 04:39 PM • 18628 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 16903 views
Publications
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 39943 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 39800 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 37269 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their tasteNovember 7, 01:34 PM • 30134 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 52032 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Viktor Orbán
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Budapest
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 16915 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 25786 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 23811 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 32467 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhotoNovember 7, 08:03 AM • 42951 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Diplomat
Heating

In Dnipro, 7 people, including two children, were injured as a result of a Russian strike on an apartment building.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 626 views

As a result of the Russian attack on Dnipro on the night of November 8, an apartment building was damaged, and 7 people, including two children, were injured. There is also destruction in the Samarivskyi district, Pavlohrad, and Synelnykivskyi district.

In Dnipro, 7 people, including two children, were injured as a result of a Russian strike on an apartment building.

On the night of November 8, the Russian army attacked Dnipro. As a result of the enemy strike on a high-rise building, 7 people were injured, including children. This was reported by the acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, and the mayor of Dnipro, Borys Filatov, according to UNN.

Another enemy attack on the region. In Dnipro, a high-rise building was damaged due to a UAV hit.

- Haivanenko wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, several apartments were destroyed. A fire broke out.

Preliminary, 7 injured. Among them are two children – 2 and 13 years old. Information is being updated.

- stated in the post of the acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA.

"In the Samarivskyi district, a private house caught fire. It was also loud in Pavlohrad. A store was damaged. In the Synelnykivskyi district, infrastructure was damaged," the official added.

As Mayor Borys Filatov noted, it is impossible to count the exact number of dead/wounded in Dnipro as a result of the enemy attack.

Unfortunately, until the start of the rescue operation (until the shelling and air raid siren end), it is impossible to count the exact number of dead/wounded.

- he emphasized.

Also, it is not yet possible to determine the extent of the damaged property.

Recall

In Dnipro, on the evening of November 6, as a result of a Russian UAV attack, 6 people were injured. Residential buildings were also damaged.

Russia again massively attacks Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy08.11.25, 01:20 • 704 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Dnipro
Pavlohrad