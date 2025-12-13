Group of teenagers beat and humiliated a 14-year-old girl on camera, proceedings opened - prosecutor's office

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a group of teenagers beat and humiliated a 14-year-old girl on camera; criminal proceedings have been initiated for the torture of a minor girl, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

On the evening of December 12, a group of teenagers beat and humiliated a 14-year-old girl in the city of Pavlohrad, recording everything on camera. - reported the prosecutor's office.

As noted, the said video was subsequently published on a number of Internet resources.

Based on this fact, juvenile prosecutors of the Pavlohrad District Prosecutor's Office, together with law enforcement officers, initiated criminal proceedings for torture (Part 1 of Article 127 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Video materials published in the media have been processed, and measures are being taken to identify all persons involved in the commission of the crime. - indicated the prosecutor's office.

Forcibly lured a 13-year-old child into an apartment and raped her: the prosecutor's office demands the harshest punishment for a resident of Kryvyi Rih