Group of teenagers beat and humiliated a 14-year-old girl on camera, proceedings opened - prosecutor's office

10:39 AM
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
09:59 AM
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
08:44 AM
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
07:37 AM
Trump administration ready to provide Ukraine with Article 5 NATO-based guarantee - Axios
December 13, 01:49 AM
US envoy Witkoff to meet Zelenskyy and European leaders in Berlin - WSJ
December 12, 09:33 PM
The meeting on Ukraine scheduled for December 13 in Paris will not take place - RMF24
December 12, 06:15 PM
EU decides to indefinitely freeze Russian assets
Exclusive
December 12, 05:00 PM
Cheese consumption is the lowest in Europe: what dairy products Ukrainians prefer
December 12, 01:33 PM
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Exclusive
December 12, 01:09 PM
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
US special forces intercepted a vessel from China to Iran, seizing military cargoDecember 13, 01:18 AM
Drones attacked Saratov oil refinery: fire broke outDecember 13, 02:28 AM
Archaeologists in Turkey discover a vibrant 3rd-century fresco depicting JesusPhotoDecember 13, 02:48 AM
20 substations destroyed: energy workers show consequences of Russian attackVideoDecember 13, 04:32 AM
Mykolaiv region left without electricity after Russian night attack - OVA05:47 AM
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideo08:00 AM
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?

Exclusive

December 12, 01:07 PM
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 48534 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury

Exclusive

December 12, 11:47 AM
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 54934 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Bill Clinton
Oleh Kiper
Joe Biden
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Great Britain
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the US09:00 AM
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM
Social network
Heating
Technology
The Diplomat
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Group of teenagers beat and humiliated a 14-year-old girl on camera, proceedings opened - prosecutor's office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 630 views

In Dnipropetrovsk region, criminal proceedings have been opened for the torture of a minor. A group of teenagers beat and humiliated a 14-year-old girl, filming it on video.

Group of teenagers beat and humiliated a 14-year-old girl on camera, proceedings opened - prosecutor's office

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a group of teenagers beat and humiliated a 14-year-old girl on camera; criminal proceedings have been initiated for the torture of a minor girl, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

On the evening of December 12, a group of teenagers beat and humiliated a 14-year-old girl in the city of Pavlohrad, recording everything on camera.

- reported the prosecutor's office.

As noted, the said video was subsequently published on a number of Internet resources.

Based on this fact, juvenile prosecutors of the Pavlohrad District Prosecutor's Office, together with law enforcement officers, initiated criminal proceedings for torture (Part 1 of Article 127 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Video materials published in the media have been processed, and measures are being taken to identify all persons involved in the commission of the crime.

- indicated the prosecutor's office.

Forcibly lured a 13-year-old child into an apartment and raped her: the prosecutor's office demands the harshest punishment for a resident of Kryvyi Rih08.12.25, 10:51 • 4288 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
