Forcibly lured a 13-year-old child into an apartment and raped her: the prosecutor's office demands the harshest punishment for a resident of Kryvyi Rih

Kyiv • UNN

 • 310 views

The prosecutor's office is demanding life imprisonment for a man who committed sexual violence against a 13-year-old child in Kryvyi Rih in 2023. The Pokrovsky District Court sentenced him to 15 years in prison, but juvenile prosecutors are preparing an appeal to change the verdict.

Forcibly lured a 13-year-old child into an apartment and raped her: the prosecutor's office demands the harshest punishment for a resident of Kryvyi Rih

The prosecutor's office demands the harshest punishment in a case of serious crimes against a child. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The crime occurred in 2023 in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region: a man dragged a 13-year-old child into his apartment while she was playing in the courtyard of an apartment building. He used force and committed sexual violence against the child for almost two hours.

The suspect's actions are classified under illegal deprivation of liberty, acts of a sexual nature, and distribution of pornographic images (Part 2 of Article 146, Part 4 of Article 152, Part 6 of Article 153, Part 2 of Article 156, Part 2 of Article 301 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The head of the Kryvyi Rih Southern District Prosecutor's Office insisted in court debates on life imprisonment for the convicted person who committed a series of crimes against a child.

However, on December 2, 2025, the Pokrovsky District Court of Kryvyi Rih sentenced him to 15 years of imprisonment. Juvenile prosecutors are preparing an appeal to change the punishment to life imprisonment.

The suspect himself did not admit his guilt.

"We will insist on the maximum punishment and appeal this verdict to ensure justice and protect the child's rights."

- stated the head of the Kryvyi Rih Southern District Prosecutor's Office.

Recall

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko appealed to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine with a proposal to strengthen criminal liability for the murder and rape of children, demanding life imprisonment.

Yevhen Ustimenko

