Russian army again attacked Pavlohrad: three people injured
Kyiv • UNN
Pavlohrad was attacked by a UAV, as a result of which three people were injured: a 37-year-old woman, an 18-year-old girl, and a 31-year-old man. Administrative buildings, an enterprise, and cars were damaged.
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops again attacked Pavlohrad with a drone, which was left without electricity due to a previous Russian strike, said acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Vladyslav Haivanenko on Telegram, writes UNN.
According to him, among the injured are a 37-year-old woman and an 18-year-old girl. A 31-year-old man also suffered injuries. All received medical care. Their condition is moderate.
According to Haivanenko, administrative buildings and one of the enterprises were damaged. About a dozen and a half cars were damaged, and four more were destroyed.
