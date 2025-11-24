Russian army again attacked Pavlohrad: three people injured

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops again attacked Pavlohrad with a drone, which was left without electricity due to a previous Russian strike, said acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Vladyslav Haivanenko on Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy attacked Pavlohrad with a UAV. Three people were injured - Haivanenko wrote.

According to him, among the injured are a 37-year-old woman and an 18-year-old girl. A 31-year-old man also suffered injuries. All received medical care. Their condition is moderate.

According to Haivanenko, administrative buildings and one of the enterprises were damaged. About a dozen and a half cars were damaged, and four more were destroyed.

Pavlohrad completely without power, water supply suspended