Pavlohrad completely without power, water supply suspended

The city of Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region, is completely without power due to an emergency situation. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Pavlohrad executive committee.

Due to an emergency situation, the city is without power. Energy workers are determining the extent of the damage. - the post says.

It is noted that due to the lack of electricity, the city's boiler houses have suspended operations. Medical facilities have switched to alternative power sources.

At the same time, KP "Pavlohradvodokanal" announced that due to the lack of electricity in the city, water supply to Pavlohrad will be suspended from 10:00 PM.

From November 24, the city's water supply will be carried out according to the schedule: from 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM and from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM until the power supply is restored.

If electricity supply is restored, water supply will be carried out as usual.

On November 24, measures to limit electricity consumption will be applied throughout Ukraine. This is due to the consequences of massive Russian attacks on energy facilities.

