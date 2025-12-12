Russian drone attack on Pavlohrad kills one, injures four: consequences shown

Tonight, Russian troops attacked Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region with attack drones, one person was killed and four were injured, Vladyslav Haivanenko, acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported on Friday on Telegram, writes UNN.

At night, Russians attacked Pavlohrad with UAVs. A 71-year-old local resident was killed. Four more people were injured. These are a man and women. A 54-year-old local resident is in serious condition with burns. - Haivanenko wrote.

According to him, five private houses were engulfed in fire, one of which was destroyed. All fires were extinguished by emergency responders.

According to Haivanenko, due to the drone attack, a fire also occurred in the Vasylkivka community of Synelnykivskyi district. An outbuilding near a garage was on fire. The fires were promptly extinguished, the State Emergency Service noted.

Yesterday evening, Haivanenko reported, the enemy continued to shell Nikopol region. It was loud in the district center and Pokrovska community. A private house and a car were damaged there.

According to him, 6 enemy drones were shot down over the region.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine showed the consequences.

