Russian drone attack on Pavlohrad kills one, injures four: consequences shown

Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM • 11260 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
December 11, 05:49 PM • 24350 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
December 11, 05:00 PM • 33307 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
December 11, 02:13 PM • 30235 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
December 11, 01:51 PM • 31910 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
December 11, 01:44 PM • 43389 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
December 11, 12:12 PM • 21627 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
December 11, 11:59 AM • 21673 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
December 11, 11:58 AM • 17142 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
White House: Trump administration will send representative to peace talks in Europe on one conditionDecember 11, 10:31 PM • 3752 views
Zelenskyy considers holding a referendum on Donbas amid US pressure - BloombergDecember 11, 11:00 PM • 5020 views
Plan "B": Orban prepares to amend Hungarian Constitution to gain presidential powers in case of election defeat - Bloomberg02:14 AM • 9198 views
Fico stated that Slovakia would block funding for Ukraine's military needs03:58 AM • 7764 views
Russia has effectively rejected seven points of the US peace plan, including territorial exchange and security guarantees - ISW04:30 AM • 9738 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
December 11, 01:44 PM • 43392 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 49676 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
December 11, 08:43 AM • 50146 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 60944 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 61517 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 31494 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 33544 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 38868 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 35010 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 43326 views
Russian drone attack on Pavlohrad kills one, injures four: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1068 views

During the night, Russian troops attacked Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region with attack drones, killing a 71-year-old man and injuring four people. Five private houses caught fire, one of which was destroyed.

Russian drone attack on Pavlohrad kills one, injures four: consequences shown

Tonight, Russian troops attacked Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region with attack drones, one person was killed and four were injured, Vladyslav Haivanenko, acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported on Friday on Telegram, writes UNN.

At night, Russians attacked Pavlohrad with UAVs. A 71-year-old local resident was killed. Four more people were injured. These are a man and women. A 54-year-old local resident is in serious condition with burns.

- Haivanenko wrote.

According to him, five private houses were engulfed in fire, one of which was destroyed. All fires were extinguished by emergency responders.

According to Haivanenko, due to the drone attack, a fire also occurred in the Vasylkivka community of Synelnykivskyi district. An outbuilding near a garage was on fire. The fires were promptly extinguished, the State Emergency Service noted.

Yesterday evening, Haivanenko reported, the enemy continued to shell Nikopol region. It was loud in the district center and Pokrovska community. A private house and a car were damaged there.

According to him, 6 enemy drones were shot down over the region.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine showed the consequences.

Not only Odesa, but also other settlements without electricity: consequences of the Russian attack shown12.12.25, 08:35

Julia Shramko

