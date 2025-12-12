Not only Odesa, but also other settlements without electricity: consequences of the Russian attack shown

Russian troops massively attacked the Odesa district with attack drones, due to the attack not only Odesa, but also a number of settlements are temporarily without electricity, said the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy massively attacked the Odesa district with attack drones. Despite the active work of air defense forces, there is damage to an energy infrastructure facility. - Kiper wrote.

According to him, warehouses, an administrative building, and a garage were also damaged. Fires broke out on the spot, which were promptly extinguished by rescuers. No information about deaths or injuries has been received.

Due to the attack, a number of settlements are temporarily without electricity. Restoration work is already underway. Critical infrastructure operates on generators. - the head of the Regional Military Administration reported.

According to the head of the Odesa City Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, as a result of the night enemy attack in Odesa, a residential building and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Electricity supply remains absent in part of the city. Energy workers are already working on restoration. - Lysak noted.

"Despite the difficult conditions, kindergartens and schools will operate - they are provided with generators," the head of the City Military Administration emphasized.

The State Emergency Service in the region showed the consequences and reported that as a result of the hits, fires broke out at energy infrastructure facilities, which firefighters promptly extinguished.

Psychologists of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 14 people from nearby houses, including three children.