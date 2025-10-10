How to handle electrical appliances when the power goes out? Rescuers gave advice

The State Emergency Service reminded Ukrainians how to properly handle electrical appliances during power outages. In particular, experts urged not to turn on electronic household appliances immediately after power is restored, UNN reports.

No electricity, and you're already mentally planning how, as soon as it appears, you'll immediately turn on the electric kettle, heat food in the microwave, and load clothes into the washing machine? Not so fast! To avoid accidents, equipment breakdowns, and fires, follow a few simple rules

Experts explained that during a power outage, all appliances that consume a lot of electricity should be disconnected from the network. When electricity appears, you should not rush to turn on all appliances at once.

Connect electric generators and pumping stations to the network at least 20 minutes after the power comes on. They consume a lot of electricity, so they can cause an overvoltage in the network