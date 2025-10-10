$41.510.10
05:04 PM • 3522 views
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
03:17 PM • 14156 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
02:10 PM • 14269 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
02:04 PM • 13843 views
Detailed discussions are underway regarding the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, there is no 'no' answer - MFA
01:35 PM • 18700 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhoto
October 10, 10:53 AM • 28912 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo
October 10, 09:44 AM • 32566 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
October 10, 09:08 AM • 17908 views
Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace PrizePhoto
October 10, 07:24 AM • 18571 views
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 10, 03:50 AM • 18295 views
US Senate approves 2026 defense budget: Ukraine to receive $500 million in aid – Media
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Alexander Stubb
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Fox News
Hand grenade
The Guardian
E-6 Mercury

How to handle electrical appliances when the power goes out? Rescuers gave advice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 296 views

The State Emergency Service reminds how to handle electrical appliances during power outages, urging not to turn on equipment immediately after power is restored. This will help avoid accidents, breakdowns, and fires.

The State Emergency Service reminded Ukrainians how to properly handle electrical appliances during power outages. In particular, experts urged not to turn on electronic household appliances immediately after power is restored, UNN reports.

No electricity, and you're already mentally planning how, as soon as it appears, you'll immediately turn on the electric kettle, heat food in the microwave, and load clothes into the washing machine? Not so fast! To avoid accidents, equipment breakdowns, and fires, follow a few simple rules 

- reported the State Emergency Service.

Experts explained that during a power outage, all appliances that consume a lot of electricity should be disconnected from the network. When electricity appears, you should not rush to turn on all appliances at once.

Connect electric generators and pumping stations to the network at least 20 minutes after the power comes on. They consume a lot of electricity, so they can cause an overvoltage in the network 

- explained the State Emergency Service.

Addition

Special emergency shutdown schedules were canceled in Kharkiv, Poltava, and Sumy, but regular schedules continue to apply, power was restored to 270,000 consumers in Kyiv, and work was completed in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyLife hack
Blackout
Electricity
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Pavlohrad
Poltava
Sumy
Kyiv
Kharkiv