Russian attack on Pavlohrad: man killed, child among injured – State Emergency Service

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian drones struck civilians in Pavlohrad, causing casualties and significant destruction. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

According to preliminary data, a 55-year-old man died as a result of the attack. Four more people were injured, including an eight-year-old girl. As a result of the strikes, a fire broke out at an enterprise in the city, and a residential building and several cars were damaged.

At the same time, Nikopol region also came under fire. Russian troops attacked the district center, as well as the Pokrovsk, Myrivsk, and Marhanets communities with drones and artillery. A 75-year-old man was injured. The shelling damaged a sports school, residential buildings, garages, cars, and power lines.

Rescuers continue to eliminate the consequences of the attacks, and local authorities are providing assistance to affected residents.

