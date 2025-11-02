Civilians and military personnel killed in attack on Dnipropetrovsk region - OC "East"

On November 1, Russian troops launched a combined missile and drone attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region, the operational command "East" reported. Several communities came under fire, with dead and wounded, including among Ukrainian military personnel. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the command, the enemy continues to shell not only the positions of Ukrainian troops, but also settlements in the deep rear. The Nikopol, Pishchanska, Pokrovska, Marhanetska, and Chervonohryhorivska communities came under attack.

As a result of the strikes, civilian infrastructure was damaged. Losses are being clarified, but the presence of dead and wounded among the military has already been confirmed.

As a result of the enemy's combined strike, there are, unfortunately, dead and wounded among the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as well - reported the "East" troop grouping.

