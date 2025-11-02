Civilians and military personnel killed in attack on Dnipropetrovsk region - OC "East"
Kyiv • UNN
On November 1, Russian troops launched a combined missile and drone attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in deaths and injuries, including Ukrainian military personnel. The attacks affected the Nikopol, Pishchanska, Pokrovska, Marhanetska, and Chervonohryhorivska communities, damaging civilian infrastructure.
Details
According to the command, the enemy continues to shell not only the positions of Ukrainian troops, but also settlements in the deep rear. The Nikopol, Pishchanska, Pokrovska, Marhanetska, and Chervonohryhorivska communities came under attack.
As a result of the strikes, civilian infrastructure was damaged. Losses are being clarified, but the presence of dead and wounded among the military has already been confirmed.
As a result of the enemy's combined strike, there are, unfortunately, dead and wounded among the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as well
