The number of victims of the enemy attack in Dnipropetrovsk region has risen to 8, half of them in "serious" condition

The number of wounded as a result of the enemy attack on Dnipropetrovsk region has increased to 8, half of them are in "serious" condition. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Vladyslav Haivanenko, as reported by UNN.

According to current information, 8 people were injured in the Samarivskyi district due to the enemy attack. All have been hospitalized. - Haivanenko reported.

According to him, half of them are in "serious" condition, the rest are in moderate condition.

As reported by the State Emergency Service, in the evening the Russians attacked the Samarivskyi district: a store caught fire, firefighters are extinguishing the blaze.

