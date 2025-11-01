The number of victims of the enemy attack in Dnipropetrovsk region has risen to 8, half of them in "serious" condition
As a result of the enemy attack on the Samarivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region, 8 people were injured, all hospitalized. Four of them are in serious condition, the rest are in moderate condition.
The number of wounded as a result of the enemy attack on Dnipropetrovsk region has increased to 8, half of them are in "serious" condition. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Vladyslav Haivanenko, as reported by UNN.
According to current information, 8 people were injured in the Samarivskyi district due to the enemy attack. All have been hospitalized.
According to him, half of them are in "serious" condition, the rest are in moderate condition.
As reported by the State Emergency Service, in the evening the Russians attacked the Samarivskyi district: a store caught fire, firefighters are extinguishing the blaze.
