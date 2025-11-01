Russian army attacked Dnipropetrovsk region, there are dead and injured - OVA

The Russian army attacked the Dnipro region in the evening, a fire broke out, there are dead and injured. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Vladyslav Haivanenko, reports UNN.

In the evening, the aggressor attacked the Samarivskyi district. A fire broke out, a shop was damaged. Previously, there are dead and wounded. Details are being clarified. - Haivanenko reported.

Let's add

According to the head of the OVA, throughout the day, Nikopol region suffered from enemy FPV drone and artillery attacks. Namely, the district center, Marhanets, Pokrovsk, Myrivsk, Chervonohryhorivka communities.

Unfortunately, there is one fatality. In addition to the woman, a 73-year-old man was also injured. He will be treated on an outpatient basis. - Haivanenko added.

In addition, 2 private houses were damaged as a result of the attacks. 2 cars were damaged, another one was destroyed. An unused building caught fire.

The Russian army attacked the Petropavlivka community and Shakhtarske of the Synelnykove district with a UAV. Infrastructure was damaged.

Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with a missile and a UAV: a hit on an enterprise in Dnipro, no casualties