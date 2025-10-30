Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with a missile and a UAV: a hit on an enterprise in Dnipro, no casualties

On the night of October 30, Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with a missile and a UAV. There are no dead or injured, reported in Telegram the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Vladyslav Haivanenko, transmits UNN.

Details

In the city of Dnipro, the occupiers directed a missile at an enterprise. In Pokrovska and Mykolaivska communities of Synelnykivskyi district, the occupiers used drones to attack infrastructure and private houses.

In Nikopol district, the enemy army struck with FPV drones and artillery. The district center, Marhanetska, Pokrovska, Myrivska communities were affected.

Recall

On the night of October 30, Russians launched a combined attack on Zaporizhzhia. As a result, several people were injured. There was a hit on a dormitory, several floors were destroyed, and infrastructure facilities were also damaged.