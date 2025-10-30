$42.080.01
06:35 AM • 4398 views
Power outage schedules in all regions of Ukraine until 7 PM - Ukrenergo
06:13 AM • 9696 views
Trump discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: says China to work with the US on a solution
01:44 AM • 20850 views
Trump ordered the US to start nuclear weapons tests
October 29, 06:25 PM • 40979 views
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
October 29, 04:51 PM • 42424 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Exclusive
October 29, 02:53 PM • 41828 views
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 85789 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:21 PM • 43699 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
October 29, 11:54 AM • 75663 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto
October 29, 09:51 AM • 31559 views
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with a missile and a UAV: a hit on an enterprise in Dnipro, no casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1106 views

On the night of October 30, Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with a missile and a UAV; there were no deaths or injuries. In Dnipro, a missile hit an enterprise, and in Synelnykove district, drones attacked infrastructure and private houses.

Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with a missile and a UAV: a hit on an enterprise in Dnipro, no casualties

On the night of October 30, Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with a missile and a UAV. There are no dead or injured, reported in Telegram the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Vladyslav Haivanenko, transmits UNN.

Details

In the city of Dnipro, the occupiers directed a missile at an enterprise. In Pokrovska and Mykolaivska communities of Synelnykivskyi district, the occupiers used drones to attack infrastructure and private houses.

In Nikopol district, the enemy army struck with FPV drones and artillery. The district center, Marhanetska, Pokrovska, Myrivska communities were affected.

Recall

On the night of October 30, Russians launched a combined attack on Zaporizhzhia. As a result, several people were injured. There was a hit on a dormitory, several floors were destroyed, and infrastructure facilities were also damaged.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Dnipro
Zaporizhzhia