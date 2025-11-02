The number of victims of the attack on Dnipropetrovsk region has risen to four, including two children
The number of victims of the enemy attack on the Samarivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region has increased to four; boys aged 11 and 14 were killed. Infrastructure and houses in other districts of the region were also reported damaged as a result of UAV and artillery strikes.
Details
He clarified that two children died – boys aged 11 and 14.
The aggressor did not stop terrorizing other districts of the region. A UAV hit the Dubovykivska community of Synelnykivskyi district. A fire broke out. 5 private houses, an outbuilding, and a summer kitchen were damaged. Infrastructure was destroyed in the Vasylkivska community. In the Pavlohrad district, infrastructure and a passenger car were damaged by enemy drones.
According to him, in Nikopol region, the district center, Pokrovska, Marhanetska, Chervonohryhorivska communities suffered. Russian troops sent FPV drones there.
"And they also opened artillery fire. A shop and a private house were destroyed. According to updated information, due to the attack on Nikopol, which happened yesterday evening, a local's house was damaged," the head of the OVA stated.
As a result of the enemy attack on the Samarivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region, 8 people were injured, all hospitalized.
Later it became known that two people died as a result of the attack.
