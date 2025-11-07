Enemy attacks caused changes in train traffic in eastern Ukraine: what is known

Due to an attack on railway infrastructure, trains in the eastern regions of Ukraine are changing routes and running with delays. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, writes UNN.

Tonight, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions. Fortunately, there were no casualties, but the railway infrastructure was damaged. - the message says.

A number of trains in the eastern direction are running on altered routes, and accordingly - with delays. These are the following services:

No. 102 Kherson – Husarivka,

No. 104 Lviv – Husarivka,

No. 712 Kyiv – Husarivka,

No. 92 Odesa – Husarivka.

Also, train No. 733 Dnipro – Kyiv is moving with an auxiliary locomotive, with an estimated delay of less than an hour.

Due to damage in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, delays of up to 5 hours for the following trains:

No. 31/32 Zaporizhzhia - Przemyśl

No. 119/120 Dnipro - Chełm, which also carries attached carriages Pavlohrad - Kyiv,

No. 37/38 Zaporizhzhia - Kyiv.

Also, some suburban trains in Sumy region, as well as from Chernihiv region to Kyiv, will run with delays — please take this into account when planning your trips.

We remind you that up-to-date information on train delays is available at the link.