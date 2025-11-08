Air defense is working in Kyiv: Russians are attacking the capital with drones

On the night of November 8, explosions were heard in Kyiv during an air raid alert. Air defense forces worked on Russian drones. This was reported in Telegram by the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), according to UNN.

Air defense forces are working to eliminate the threat in the sky over the capital. - the post says.

"Stay in shelters until the official signal to end the alarm," the KCMA urged.

Recall

As a result of the Russian attack on Dnipro on the night of November 8, an apartment building was damaged, and 7 people, including two children, were injured. There is also destruction in the Samarivskyi district, Pavlohrad, and Synelnykivskyi district.

Russia again massively attacks Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy