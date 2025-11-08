Air defense is working in Kyiv: Russians are attacking the capital with drones

ukenru
November 7, 05:00 PM • 29635 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
November 7, 03:49 PM • 36752 views
November 8 in Ukraine – large-scale power outages: restrictions will be in effect in all regions – Ukrenergo
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 43681 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 43427 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 39754 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
November 7, 11:23 AM • 22232 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 53396 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:46 AM • 37353 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
November 7, 07:19 AM • 39839 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
November 7, 05:43 AM • 30574 views
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 19104 views
Romanian MEP who threatened to "break Zelenskyy's legs" is wanted to be sent to a psychiatric hospitalNovember 7, 05:39 PM • 4176 views
Trump met Orban at the White House and spoke about a meeting with PutinNovember 7, 05:42 PM • 3798 views
Kyiv law enforcement officers brought to justice a young man who sang Russian songs in a police uniform10:21 PM • 3498 views
Russians destroyed a gas station near Kharkiv with KABs: there are casualtiesPhoto10:38 PM • 5252 views
Publications
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 43682 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 43428 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 39755 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their tasteNovember 7, 01:34 PM • 30741 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 53398 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Viktor Orbán
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Budapest
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 19149 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 29639 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 25631 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 34286 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhotoNovember 7, 08:03 AM • 44878 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Diplomat
Heating

Air defense is working in Kyiv: Russians are attacking the capital with drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

Explosions were heard in Kyiv on the night of November 8 during an air raid alert. The city authorities reported that air defense forces are working on Russian drones.

Air defense is working in Kyiv: Russians are attacking the capital with drones

On the night of November 8, explosions were heard in Kyiv during an air raid alert. Air defense forces worked on Russian drones. This was reported in Telegram by the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), according to UNN.

Air defense forces are working to eliminate the threat in the sky over the capital.

- the post says.

"Stay in shelters until the official signal to end the alarm," the KCMA urged.

Recall

As a result of the Russian attack on Dnipro on the night of November 8, an apartment building was damaged, and 7 people, including two children, were injured. There is also destruction in the Samarivskyi district, Pavlohrad, and Synelnykivskyi district.

Russia again massively attacks Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy08.11.25, 01:20 • 1622 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Dnipro
Pavlohrad
Kyiv