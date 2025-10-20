Russians massively attacked Pavlohrad district in Dnipropetrovsk region: 16 people injured

Large-scale shelling by Russian troops continues in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The head of the Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, reported that the enemy attacked the Pavlohrad district using missiles and drones, resulting in casualties and infrastructure damage, UNN writes.

Details

As a result of the attacks in Pavlohrad, 16 people were injured, 15 of whom were hospitalized, four are in serious condition, and the rest are in moderate condition. An infrastructure facility was damaged, and a fire broke out. The aggressor's drone also attacked the Verbkivka community, where a fire occurred.

In the Nikopol region, the Russian army used artillery and FPV drones. Hits were recorded in Nikopol itself, as well as in the Pokrovska and Myrivska communities. An agricultural firm, an apartment building, two private houses, and two outbuildings, a gas pipeline, and power lines were damaged.

Local services continue to eliminate the consequences of the attacks, ensuring safety and assistance to the victims.

