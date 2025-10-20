Most battles occurred in a quarter of directions: General Staff report

$41.730.10
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 2702 views
Virtual Assets Bill: MP told when the document might be considered in the Rada
12:10 PM • 12033 views
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
October 20, 08:37 AM • 22451 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
October 20, 08:22 AM • 49926 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
October 20, 08:16 AM • 27075 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
October 20, 07:13 AM • 28675 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
October 20, 07:07 AM • 10765 views
EU considers admitting new countries without full voting rights: Politico learned how this could help Ukraine
October 20, 04:24 AM • 25483 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM • 26141 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
October 19, 06:24 PM • 65056 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Popular news
Ukraine and the US are preparing a contract for the supply of 25 Patriot systems - ZelenskyyOctober 20, 07:56 AM • 20175 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhotoOctober 20, 08:14 AM • 34209 views
Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's приближення to ending the war, but there are nuancesOctober 20, 08:56 AM • 6174 views
EU diplomacy chief answered whether Trump's meeting with Putin in Budapest without Europeans is not a "slap in the face"October 20, 09:15 AM • 14900 views
Zelenskyy explained how Putin constantly tries to "bribe" Trump10:40 AM • 12501 views
Publications
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 49916 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhotoOctober 20, 08:14 AM • 34550 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 111280 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 77571 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 156049 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Andriy Yermak
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Poltava Oblast
Europe
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 61461 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 61408 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 80575 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 78674 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 104662 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
ATACMS
MIM-104 Patriot
MiG-31

Most battles occurred in a quarter of directions: General Staff report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 792 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 133 combat engagements by 4 p.m. on October 20, with almost two-thirds of them occurring in three directions. The Pokrovsk direction remains the most active with 55 attempts by the occupiers to dislodge Ukrainian military personnel.

Most battles occurred in a quarter of directions: General Staff report

Almost two-thirds of all 133 battles by 4 p.m. today occurred in three directions, with Pokrovsk remaining the hottest, where 55 battles took place - almost as many as in the entire previous day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its evening summary on October 20, writes UNN.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding back the offensive of the Russian occupiers. At present, the total number of combat engagements is 133.

- reported the General Staff.

Today, as indicated, the community of the settlement of Bleshnya, Chernihiv region, suffered from enemy artillery fire.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, three enemy attacks took place today. The invaders' aviation carried out four strikes, dropping 13 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 76 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, six of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, seven combat engagements took place in the areas of Bologivka, Kamyanka, and Kutkivka. Currently, one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, two enemy attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near Kupyansk and Bohuslavka are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, today the invading army carried out one attack on the positions of Ukrainians in the area of the settlement of Shandryholove.

In the Sloviansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked eight times near Yampil, Serebryanka, Dronivka, Vyyimka, Fedorivka, and in the direction of Zvanivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice near the settlement of Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, our defenders repelled 12 enemy attempts to break into our defense in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Katerynivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyniv Yar, Sofiivka, and Poltavka. One more combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 55 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Shakhove, Dorozhne, Poltavka, Sukhetske, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Chervony Lyman, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, and in the direction of Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 54 attacks.

Enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group infiltrated the center of Pokrovsk and killed civilians - 7th Airborne Assault Corps20.10.25, 12:50 • 3120 views

In the Oleksandrivka direction, since the beginning of the day, our defenders have stopped 17 assaults by enemy troops in the areas of Zaporizhzhia, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Oleksandrograf, Vorone, Sosnivka, Kalynivske, Novohryhorivka, Olhivske, and in the direction of Orestopil, Oleksiivka, and Pryvilne. Two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the aggressor launched an air strike on the settlement of Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled six enemy attacks in the direction of Plavni and Prymorske, near Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Stepnohirsk, Stepove. Two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy launched an air strike on the settlement of Mykolaivka, made one unsuccessful attempt to approach the positions of Ukrainian units in the direction of the Antonivskyi bridge.

Occupiers lost 890 servicemen in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine20.10.25, 07:34 • 3250 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
Kupyansk