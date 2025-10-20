Most battles occurred in a quarter of directions: General Staff report

Almost two-thirds of all 133 battles by 4 p.m. today occurred in three directions, with Pokrovsk remaining the hottest, where 55 battles took place - almost as many as in the entire previous day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its evening summary on October 20, writes UNN.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding back the offensive of the Russian occupiers. At present, the total number of combat engagements is 133. - reported the General Staff.

Today, as indicated, the community of the settlement of Bleshnya, Chernihiv region, suffered from enemy artillery fire.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, three enemy attacks took place today. The invaders' aviation carried out four strikes, dropping 13 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 76 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, six of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, seven combat engagements took place in the areas of Bologivka, Kamyanka, and Kutkivka. Currently, one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, two enemy attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near Kupyansk and Bohuslavka are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, today the invading army carried out one attack on the positions of Ukrainians in the area of the settlement of Shandryholove.

In the Sloviansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked eight times near Yampil, Serebryanka, Dronivka, Vyyimka, Fedorivka, and in the direction of Zvanivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice near the settlement of Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, our defenders repelled 12 enemy attempts to break into our defense in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Katerynivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyniv Yar, Sofiivka, and Poltavka. One more combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 55 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Shakhove, Dorozhne, Poltavka, Sukhetske, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Chervony Lyman, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, and in the direction of Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 54 attacks.

Enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group infiltrated the center of Pokrovsk and killed civilians - 7th Airborne Assault Corps

In the Oleksandrivka direction, since the beginning of the day, our defenders have stopped 17 assaults by enemy troops in the areas of Zaporizhzhia, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Oleksandrograf, Vorone, Sosnivka, Kalynivske, Novohryhorivka, Olhivske, and in the direction of Orestopil, Oleksiivka, and Pryvilne. Two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the aggressor launched an air strike on the settlement of Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled six enemy attacks in the direction of Plavni and Prymorske, near Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Stepnohirsk, Stepove. Two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy launched an air strike on the settlement of Mykolaivka, made one unsuccessful attempt to approach the positions of Ukrainian units in the direction of the Antonivskyi bridge.

Occupiers lost 890 servicemen in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine