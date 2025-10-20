$41.730.10
Enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group infiltrated the center of Pokrovsk and killed civilians - 7th Airborne Assault Corps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1580 views

A Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group infiltrated the center of Pokrovsk, killing several civilians near the railway station. Defense forces eliminated the invaders, strengthening the city's defenses.

Enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group infiltrated the center of Pokrovsk and killed civilians - 7th Airborne Assault Corps

A Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group managed to penetrate the center of Pokrovsk and killed several civilians in the area of the railway station. This was reported by the 7th Quick Reaction Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The other day, an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group managed to penetrate the center of Pokrovsk. During their advance, unfortunately, the Russians violated international humanitarian law and killed several civilians in the city. This happened in the area of the railway station.

- the message says.

A combined strike and search group of the Defense Forces discovered the enemy and eliminated the invaders, who at that moment were hiding in one of the station's premises.

As the military emphasized, the defense of Pokrovsk has now been strengthened with additional forces and means. Special groups conduct constant screening of possible penetration points and patrol the city intensively.

In total, over the past two days, 14 Russians who managed to enter Pokrovsk were eliminated.

The military urged civilians who still remain in Pokrovsk not to move around the city unless absolutely necessary.

In the area of responsibility of the 7th Corps, the situation remains tense. The enemy wants to expand the "gray zone" around Pokrovsk. The invaders are trying to penetrate the city from several directions.

- emphasized in the Air Assault Forces.

The military also published a video of the destruction of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups in one of the premises of the railway station, other locations in the city, and on the approaches to Pokrovsk.

Defense Forces destroy Russian sabotage groups trying to break through to Pokrovsk - ISW19.10.25, 13:54

Olga Rozgon

War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
Armed Forces of Ukraine