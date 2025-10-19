$41.640.00
Defense Forces destroy Russian sabotage groups trying to break through to Pokrovsk - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 608 views

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are successfully eliminating Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups attempting to penetrate Pokrovsk. The Pokrovsk direction remains one of the hottest sectors of the front, where almost 40 combat engagements took place in the last day.

Defense Forces destroy Russian sabotage groups trying to break through to Pokrovsk - ISW

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are successfully eliminating Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups attempting to infiltrate Pokrovsk. This is stated in a fresh report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), writes UNN.

Details

Geolocated videos published on October 17-18 confirm active fighting near Myrnohrad and Leontovychi. ISW assesses that these were Russian attempts to conduct infiltration operations.

Russian forces have a numerical advantage in manpower south of Pokrovsk, but do not control the area as Ukrainian forces continue counterattacks

- stated the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces.

According to ISW, Ukrainian military personnel are detecting and destroying Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups attempting to break through to the city.

ISW also noted that the Pokrovsk direction remains one of the hottest sections of the front. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, almost 40 combat engagements took place there on October 18 alone.

Over the past day, 83 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 50 of them irrevocably. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed an artillery system, 10 UAVs, a control antenna, a drone control point, seven shelters for personnel, and two enemy command posts.

- reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Addition

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that 182.4 square kilometers were liberated during the Dobropillia operation, and the Defense Forces advanced another 1.6 km in certain directions.

Pavlo Zinchenko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Institute for the Study of War
Myrnohrad
Oleksandr Syrskyi