Russian UAVs attacked Dnipropetrovsk region again on November 6: the regional center was under attack

On Thursday, November 6, in the evening, explosions occurred in Dnipro due to an attack by Russian UAVs. This was reported by a correspondent of UNN.

Details

Explosions were heard in various districts of the city starting from 5:30 PM. Before that, monitoring Telegram publics reported on the movement of a large group of attack UAVs towards the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Currently, there is no information about destruction or casualties. At the same time, explosions also occurred in the city of Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region.

Recall

On the night of November 6, the Russian army attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, as a result of which 8 people were injured in Kamianske.

Later, UNN reported that the body of a man was recovered from under the rubble of a house destroyed by a Russian strike in Kamianske.

UNN also reported that as a result of the Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region on November 6, eight coal mines were de-energized, where more than 2,500 miners were located. They were successfully brought to the surface, and there were no fatalities.

At the same time, in the Kramatorsk community in Donetsk region, Russians attacked a passenger bus with a drone, and there are injured.