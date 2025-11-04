Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region on November 4: a woman died, there are wounded, including children and adults

On the night of November 4, Russian occupiers attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region. This resulted in one death and several injuries. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Vladyslav Haivanenko and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

The Mykolaiv community of Synelnykove district came under attack. As a result of the attack, a 65-year-old woman died, and eight more people were injured, including two children - a 15-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl. The boy will receive outpatient treatment, and the girl is in serious condition in the hospital.

In addition, a cafe-shop, a private house, and a car caught fire due to the hit. 12 houses were damaged.

In Pavlohrad, infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of the attack. In Nikopol district, Russians targeted Nikopol itself, Marhanets and Pokrov communities.

Three men were injured - aged 43, 51, and 52. All will be treated at home. An ambulance was damaged - Haivanenko stated.

Recall

The occupiers attacked Odesa region on the night of November 4. Hits were recorded on civilian port and energy infrastructure, leading to fires and damage.