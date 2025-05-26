$41.500.00
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins
May 25, 03:04 PM • 16515 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 24903 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

May 24, 04:10 PM • 175433 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 08:00 AM • 274080 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 320289 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 188685 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 116828 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 110758 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 75279 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 57779 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

Publications
Exclusives
"We are not expecting a miracle": Ukraine prepares for Russia's summer offensive - Financial Times

May 25, 09:37 PM • 21558 views

"I don't understand what the hell happened to him": Trump is unhappy with putin's actions in Ukraine

May 25, 10:41 PM • 31715 views

Russian Federation attacks of 1,000 drones per day may become a reality, Ukraine will have to reduce the use of air defense - The Economist

May 25, 11:39 PM • 21684 views

Medvedev published a map with a threat that almost all of Ukraine could become a "buffer zone"

12:32 AM • 21435 views

ISW: Russia's only chance for victory in the war is the cessation of Western aid to Ukraine

01:38 AM • 15810 views
Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 274080 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 320289 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 290873 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 382735 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 461801 views
Vitalii Kim

Igor Klymenko

Rustem Umerov

Oleh Syniehubov

Keith Kellogg

Actual places

Kyiv

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv Oblast

Mykolaiv

Sumy Oblast

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 113536 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 175433 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 60044 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 56944 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 61234 views
Bild

The Washington Post

Telegram

Facebook

F-16 Fighting Falcon

It would take Russia 91 years to capture Medvedev's "buffer zone" - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4094 views

ISW analysts calculated that it would take Russia 91 years and 50 million casualties to capture Medvedev's proposed "buffer zone" in Ukraine, given the current rate of advance.

It would take Russia 91 years to capture Medvedev's "buffer zone" - ISW

It will take Russian troops about a century to capture the "buffer zone" proposed by Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, while the aggressor country's losses will amount to 50 million in manpower. Such estimates are published by analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

They point out that from January 1, 2025 to May 24, 2025, Russian forces advanced an average of approximately 14.3 square kilometers per day in Ukraine and Russia.

At this rate of advance, it would take Russian forces approximately 3.9 years to capture the remainder of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts, and approximately 91 years to capture Medvedev's proposed "buffer zone," which includes 587,459 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory

- the article says.

ISW: Russia's only chance for victory in the war is the cessation of Western aid to Ukraine26.05.25, 04:38 • 15949 views

In February, ISW analysts estimated that it would take Russia 83 years to capture the remaining 80 percent of Ukraine at its rate of advance at the time, indicating that Russia's rate of advance slowed between February and May 2025.

"Russian forces have suffered an average of 1,500 casualties per day over the past year (since mid-2024), suggesting that Russian forces could suffer nearly 50 million casualties (approximately one-third of Russia's current population) if Russian forces maintain the current level of casualties for the 91 years it would take to create Medvedev's 'buffer zone,'" the experts summarize.

Recall

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev threatened that almost the entire territory of Ukraine could become a "buffer zone." On his page on the social network X, Medvedev published an infographic, according to which, if "military assistance to the Bandera regime continues, the buffer zone will look like this", and attached a map of Ukraine, where the Ukrainian territory is marked as "buffer zone", and "Ukraine" is called a narrow strip along the border with Poland.

Trump: Putin has gone mad, and every word of Zelenskyy creates problems26.05.25, 05:09 • 4458 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Institute for the Study of War
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
