Four interstate court cases of Ukraine against Russia, caused by its aggression and criminal activity, are at various stages of consideration in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) as of May 2025. Some of them have already achieved interim results, which at the international level confirm the facts of large-scale human rights violations by the Russian Federation. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

Details

As the department clarified, the Court is hearing cases covering crimes committed by Russia in Crimea, Donbas, the Kerch Strait, as well as a number of high-profile targeted killings in Ukraine and other member states of the Council of Europe.

Each of the interstate cases records the existence of administrative practice - that is, systematic and repeated actions by the Russian Federation aimed at suppressing freedoms and persecution on the grounds of nationality, political beliefs or civic position.

"Ukraine v. Russia (re Crimea)"

This case became the first interstate application of Ukraine, on which the European Court of Human Rights issued a decision on the merits. It covers the events of February 27, 2014, when Russia established control over the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol.

In a decision of June 25, 2024, the Court found numerous human rights violations by the Russian Federation: the right to life, liberty and security of person, freedom of thought and religion, access to education, property rights and protection from discrimination.

The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, which is responsible for monitoring the execution of ECHR judgments, called on Russia to immediately release political prisoners, stop torture and transfer of prisoners, and ensure unhindered activities of international monitoring bodies in Crimea. The Committee stressed that despite its withdrawal from the Council of Europe, the Russian Federation is obliged to comply with the Court's decisions.

"Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia: Donbas, MH17 and the full-scale war

This is the largest interstate case, which combines four applications at once: Nos. 8019/16, 43800/14, 28525/20 and 11055/22. It covers the period from 2014 to the present and concerns crimes in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The case also includes complaints about the actions of the Russian Federation during the full-scale invasion that began on February 24, 2022.

A separate part of the proceedings is the application of the Netherlands regarding the downing of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 in July 2014, which killed all 298 people on board.

The ECHR found that the downing of flight MH17 occurred in a territory that was under the effective control of the Russian occupying administrations, and therefore the events fall under the jurisdiction of the Russian Federation.

On January 25, 2023, the ECHR declared the case partially admissible and proceeded to consider the merits. Given the scale of the violations, 26 states and a number of international organizations joined the case as third parties. It is expected that the ECHR will soon issue a decision and proceed to consider the issue of fair satisfaction.

"Ukraine v. Russia (VIII)": aggression in the Kerch Strait

This case concerns the attack by Russia on three Ukrainian military vessels in the Kerch Strait on November 25, 2018, and the capture of 24 Ukrainian sailors. The application is based on evidence of unlawful detention, inhumane conditions of detention and lack of fair trial.

The ECHR ordered Russia to provide proper medical care to the wounded and to clarify the legal grounds for detention. However, Moscow did not comply with the court's flattery.

As of March 2024, the ECHR has received comments from the Government of Ukraine on the merits of the case and is preparing for further consideration.

"Ukraine v. Russia (IX)": Russian practice of eliminating Kremlin opponents

The last of the active interstate cases - No. 10691/21 - concerns the practice of politically motivated killings, which, according to Ukraine, Russia carries out both on its territory and abroad - in particular, on the territory of the member states of the Council of Europe.

This concerns high-profile killings and assassination attempts on opponents of the Putin regime, which, according to Ukraine, are part of a targeted state policy.

The ECHR registered the case in 2021, and in April 2025 announced its communication to the Russian government. Poland and Lithuania have already joined the case as third parties, and six other states have received requests from the Court to provide information. This is the first interstate application in which Ukraine is raising the issue of politically motivated killings as part of Russia's state policy at the international level.

