Kyiv, Lviv and Odesa: in which regions were the most apartments commissioned in 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 596 views

In January-March 2025, more than 28,000 apartments were commissioned in Ukraine. Most housing appeared in the Kyiv, Lviv and Odesa regions.

Kyiv, Lviv and Odesa: in which regions were the most apartments commissioned in 2025

In January–March 2025, more than 28,000 apartments were commissioned in Ukraine. Most new apartments were commissioned in Kyiv, Lviv, and Odesa regions, UNN writes with reference to the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.

Details

In the first quarter of 2025, residential buildings with 28,432 apartments were commissioned in Ukraine. In particular, most housing appeared in apartment buildings – 19,970 apartments (70% of the total), and the rest – in private detached houses (8,462 apartments, or 30%).

Among the regions, the leaders in terms of the number of newly built apartments were:

  • Kyiv region – 5,472 apartments;
    • Lviv region – 3,076 apartments;
      • Odesa region – 3,488 apartments;
        • City of Kyiv – 4,076 apartments;
          • Vinnytsia region – 2,409 apartments;
            • Ivano-Frankivsk region – 1,826 apartments.

              At the same time, only 40 apartments were commissioned in Donetsk region, and no new buildings were recorded in Luhansk region. The commissioning of housing is an important indicator of the development of the construction industry. 

              Let us remind you

              In January-March 2025, 2292 thousand m² of housing were commissioned in Ukraine, with Kyiv, Lviv and Odesa regions leading the way. This indicates the recovery of the country. 

              Alona Utkina

