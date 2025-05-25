Last Sunday of spring: what will the weather be like

On Sunday, May 25, Ukraine will experience diverse weather: rain in the west and real summer heat in the east. According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, air temperatures will range from +14°C to +29°C depending on the region, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that in the west, in the Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zakarpattia, Ternopil, Rivne and Chernivtsi regions, thunderstorms are predicted. The daytime temperature will be +14...+16°C.

In the center, including Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, and Cherkasy regions, short-term rains are expected. The temperature during the day will rise to +19...+22°C.

In the north of the country (Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy regions), it will be cloudy with clearings, with slight precipitation possible in some places. The daytime temperature is +21...+23°C.

In the eastern regions, including Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk regions, it will be dry and sunny, and the air will warm up to +26...+28°C.

In the south (Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson regions, Crimea and Zaporizhzhia), the weather will delight with sunny skies and summer warmth. The daytime temperature will reach +27...+29°C.

The hottest will be in the southeast of the country, namely in Kherson, Crimea and the Azov region. But the western regions will remain under the influence of an atmospheric front with rain and coolness.

In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, it will be cloudy with clearings. Short-term rains will pass. Thunderstorms are possible during the day, in some areas of the region hail and squalls of 15–20 m/s (I, yellow, level of danger).

The south-easterly wind will blow at a speed of 7–12 m/s.

In the Kyiv region, +17...+22 °С is expected during the day.

In the capital, the thermometers will rise to +18...+20 °С during the day.

