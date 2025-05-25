$41.500.00
Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
May 24, 04:10 PM • 62774 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 35778 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 65488 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 06:14 AM • 48032 views

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 119762 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 103875 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 73464 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 82645 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 69500 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 53669 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

Publications
Exclusives
Last Sunday of spring: what will the weather be like

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1216 views

On May 25, Ukraine expects varied weather: rain with thunderstorms in the west and +14...+16°C, in the east - dry and sunny with temperatures up to +28°C.

Last Sunday of spring: what will the weather be like

On Sunday, May 25, Ukraine will experience diverse weather: rain in the west and real summer heat in the east. According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, air temperatures will range from +14°C to +29°C depending on the region, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that in the west, in the Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zakarpattia, Ternopil, Rivne and Chernivtsi regions, thunderstorms are predicted. The daytime temperature will be +14...+16°C.

In the center, including Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, and Cherkasy regions, short-term rains are expected. The temperature during the day will rise to +19...+22°C.

In the north of the country (Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy regions), it will be cloudy with clearings, with slight precipitation possible in some places. The daytime temperature is +21...+23°C.

In the eastern regions, including Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk regions, it will be dry and sunny, and the air will warm up to +26...+28°C. 

In the south (Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson regions, Crimea and Zaporizhzhia), the weather will delight with sunny skies and summer warmth. The daytime temperature will reach +27...+29°C.

The hottest will be in the southeast of the country, namely in Kherson, Crimea and the Azov region. But the western regions will remain under the influence of an atmospheric front with rain and coolness.

In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, it will be cloudy with clearings. Short-term rains will pass. Thunderstorms are possible during the day, in some areas of the region hail and squalls of 15–20 m/s (I, yellow, level of danger).

The south-easterly wind will blow at a speed of 7–12 m/s.

In the Kyiv region, +17...+22 °С is expected during the day.

In the capital, the thermometers will rise to +18...+20 °С during the day.

Kyiv Day and State Special Communications Day: what else is celebrated on May 2525.05.25, 05:30 • 1154 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Weather and environment
Lviv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Rivne Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Ternopil Oblast
Mykolaiv Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Crimea
Ukraine
Kyiv
