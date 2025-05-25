Kyiv Day and State Special Communications Day: what else is celebrated on May 25

Today, May 25, Ukraine celebrates Kyiv Day and the Day of the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection. Orthodox Christians celebrate the day of the third finding of the head of John the Baptist, writes UNN.

Kyiv Day

Kyiv Day was first celebrated in 1982, when the 1500th anniversary of the founding of the Ukrainian capital was celebrated at the end of May. It is worth paying attention to the fact that the age of the city is very conditional, since the exact date of the city's founding is not known. According to the first written source, the history of Kyiv begins in 930. And according to the chronicle of one of the first historians of Belarus, Matviy Stryikovsky, Kyiv was founded in 430.

Day of the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection

In 2021, a new holiday was introduced in Ukraine by presidential decree – the Day of Employees of the State Special Communications Service. Employees of the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine are professionals who protect the Ukrainian cyberspace every moment, resist enemy hacker attacks, and provide reliable communication for military and civilians.

International Day of Heroes of the Fight Against Totalitarianism

This event was initiated by the European Parliament in 2019. The date of celebration was chosen in honor of the day of the murder of the hero of anti-Nazi resistance, Polish Rotmistr Witold Pilecki, by members of the communist party, which took place on this day in 1948.

International Missing Children's Day

The main goal of this holiday is to draw the attention of the world community to the search for missing children. This day is also dedicated to the problem of violence against children. The symbol of this day is a small flower – a blue forget-me-not. The name of the flower seems to say to humanity – don't forget!

Commemoration of the Third Finding of the Head of John the Baptist

850, when disturbances arose in Constantinople related to the expulsion of St. John Chrysostom, the head of John the Baptist, who during his lifetime announced the future coming of the Lord Jesus Christ, was moved to Emessa, and then, during the attack of Muslims, to Komny, where it was hidden from the iconoclasts. After the end of the persecution of Orthodox Christians by the iconoclasts, Patriarch Ignatius was shown in a night prayer the place where the head of the saint was hidden. So it was found again, and later transferred to the church. Part of the head is now kept on the island of Athos, which is sacred to Orthodox Christians.

