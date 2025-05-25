Kyiv Day and State Special Communications Day: what else is celebrated on May 25

$41.500.00
Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
May 24, 04:10 PM • 62744 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 35728 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 65470 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 06:14 AM • 48023 views

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 119747 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 103874 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 73464 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 82645 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 69499 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 53669 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

The Russian army managed to gain a foothold in four settlements in Sumy region - DeepState

May 24, 10:44 PM • 14850 views

Hostile shelling of Kyiv: many injured, destruction in various areas

11:49 PM • 38933 views

Air Forces report missiles over Ukraine: directions of movement

12:00 AM • 15065 views

The threat of ballistic missiles persists: updated directions of movement

12:12 AM • 13585 views

"Friendly fire": what is known about the likely attack by Russians on their own plane

01:50 AM • 15781 views
Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 65470 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 119747 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 192230 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 285513 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 366639 views
Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 62744 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 20710 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 21309 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 27851 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

May 23, 03:23 PM • 33630 views
Kyiv Day and State Special Communications Day: what else is celebrated on May 25

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1272 views

On May 25, Ukraine celebrates Kyiv Day, the Day of the State Special Communications Service, and the International Day of Heroes of the Fight Against Totalitarianism. Also, the Orthodox honor the day of the third finding of the head of John the Baptist.

Kyiv Day and State Special Communications Day: what else is celebrated on May 25

Today, May 25, Ukraine celebrates Kyiv Day and the Day of the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection. Orthodox Christians celebrate the day of the third finding of the head of John the Baptist, writes UNN.

Kyiv Day

Kyiv Day was first celebrated in 1982, when the 1500th anniversary of the founding of the Ukrainian capital was celebrated at the end of May. It is worth paying attention to the fact that the age of the city is very conditional, since the exact date of the city's founding is not known. According to the first written source, the history of Kyiv begins in 930. And according to the chronicle of one of the first historians of Belarus, Matviy Stryikovsky, Kyiv was founded in 430.

Day of the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection

In 2021, a new holiday was introduced in Ukraine by presidential decree – the Day of Employees of the State Special Communications Service. Employees of the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine are professionals who protect the Ukrainian cyberspace every moment, resist enemy hacker attacks, and provide reliable communication for military and civilians.

International Day of Heroes of the Fight Against Totalitarianism

This event was initiated by the European Parliament in 2019. The date of celebration was chosen in honor of the day of the murder of the hero of anti-Nazi resistance, Polish Rotmistr Witold Pilecki, by members of the communist party, which took place on this day in 1948.

Day of Slavic Writing and Culture and World Video Game Day: what else is celebrated on May 2424.05.25, 06:30 • 3708 views

International Missing Children's Day

The main goal of this holiday is to draw the attention of the world community to the search for missing children. This day is also dedicated to the problem of violence against children. The symbol of this day is a small flower – a blue forget-me-not. The name of the flower seems to say to humanity – don't forget!

Commemoration of the Third Finding of the Head of John the Baptist

850, when disturbances arose in Constantinople related to the expulsion of St. John Chrysostom, the head of John the Baptist, who during his lifetime announced the future coming of the Lord Jesus Christ, was moved to Emessa, and then, during the attack of Muslims, to Komny, where it was hidden from the iconoclasts. After the end of the persecution of Orthodox Christians by the iconoclasts, Patriarch Ignatius was shown in a night prayer the place where the head of the saint was hidden. So it was found again, and later transferred to the church. Part of the head is now kept on the island of Athos, which is sacred to Orthodox Christians.

Day of the Marine Corps of Ukraine and Day of Heroes of Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 2323.05.25, 06:30 • 3234 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Society
European Parliament
Ukraine
Kyiv
