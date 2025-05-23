$41.440.05
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Day of the Marine Corps of Ukraine and Day of Heroes of Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 23

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

On May 23, we celebrate the Day of the Marine Corps of Ukraine and honor the heroes who fought for the freedom of Ukraine. Also, it is the International Day for the Elimination of Obstetric Fistula.

Day of the Marine Corps of Ukraine and Day of Heroes of Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 23

Today, May 23, Ukraine celebrates the Day of the Ukrainian Navy. This is a kind of reminder of the important role of the Marine Corps in ensuring the defense capability of our state. They also celebrate the Day of Heroes of Ukraine - people who gave their lives for the freedom and will of the Motherland writes UNN.

Day of the Ukrainian Navy

Every year on May 23, Ukraine celebrates the Day of the Marine Corps - a professional holiday of servicemen of one of the most elite units of the Armed Forces - the Marine Corps of the Navy.

This holiday was officially established in 2014. Initially, the Presidential Decree set the date of celebration on November 16. It was on this day that the first oath was taken by Ukrainian marines in 1992.

However, in 2018, the date of celebration was moved to May 23. This decision was aimed at further integrating the historical tradition of the Marine Corps into the modern national army. It was on May 23, 1918 that Hetman Pavlo Skoropadsky signed an order to the Naval Ministry of the Ukrainian State to create a Marine Brigade, which was to consist of three regiments.

In 2018, during the celebrations in Mykolaiv, a symbolic event took place - the President of Ukraine presented the marines with new sea-colored berets, which became a new distinction of the Ukrainian marines, replacing the traditional black ones.

In 2019, on the day of the professional holiday, another important event took place in Mariupol: the newly created 35th Separate Marine Brigade received a battle banner, which became a symbol of the continuation of traditions and the strengthening of the Marine Corps as a key element of defense in the maritime directions.

The Day of the Ukrainian Navy is not only a celebration of the courage of servicemen, but also a reminder of the significant role of the Marine Corps in ensuring the defense capability of the state.

International Day to Combat Obstetric Fistulas

According to UN General Assembly resolution A/RES/67/147, May 23 is celebrated annually as the International Day for the Elimination of Obstetric Fistula. The purpose of this day is to raise global awareness of the problem, mobilize political will, support medical programs and eliminate this shameful phenomenon, which should not exist in the 21st century.

Obstetric fistula is one of the most severe forms of birth injury that occurs as a result of prolonged complicated labor. Obstetric fistula is a pathological opening that forms between the birth canal and the bladder or rectum, causing a woman to lose control of urination or defecation.

Approximately 5% of the time a baby is born alive, an obstetric fistula develops. This condition is responsible for approximately 8% of all maternal deaths. At the same time, up to 90% of uncomplicated cases can be completely cured surgically.

Fistulas most often occur in women living in poor regions with limited access to medical care, lack of reproductive education and family planning opportunities, and a shortage of qualified medical personnel. Child marriage, early pregnancy and harmful traditional practices only exacerbate the problem.

Every year, between 50,000 and 100,000 women worldwide face this pathology. According to the World Health Organization, more than two million women, mostly in Africa and Asia, live with untreated fistulas. They suffer not only physical suffering, but also social rejection, shame, humiliation, and sometimes death.

Approximately 5% of the time a baby is born alive, an obstetric fistula develops. This condition is responsible for approximately 8% of all maternal deaths.

To stop the spread of the disease, it is important to focus efforts on prevention: delaying first pregnancy, stopping harmful traditions, and increasing access to quality medical care. In 2003, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), together with partners, launched a global campaign against obstetric fistulas, which today covers more than 50 countries in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

Day of Heroes of Ukraine

Every year on May 23, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Heroes - a symbolic and profound holiday dedicated to all fighters for the independence and freedom of the Ukrainian state. In the context of the current war with Russia, this date has taken on a special, painful meaning: Ukrainians remember those who died on the battlefield and thank those who are standing up for the country today.

Historically, this holiday was established in 1941 by the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) to commemorate Yevhen Konovalets - a prominent figure in the Ukrainian national movement. Over time, May 23 has become a day of honoring all the heroes who gave their lives for the freedom of Ukraine.

Initially, the Day of Heroes was a day of remembrance for those who died in the struggle - soldiers, cultural figures, scientists who gave their lives for the idea of an independent state. However, over the years, its meaning has changed and expanded. Today, we honor not only the heroes of the past, but also all those who make daily efforts to defend the country - the military, medics, volunteers, rescuers, public figures.

On this day, we remember all the fighters for freedom - from the princes and warriors of Kyivan Rus to the Cossacks, Sich Riflemen, participants in the liberation struggles of the UNR, underground fighters of the UPA, soldiers of the ATO and JFO, as well as modern defenders who hold the defense on the front lines in the face of Russian aggression.

The Day of Heroes is not only about history, but also about the present. This is a day when the whole country bows its head before the feat of its sons and daughters, thanking them for their courage, bravery and sacrifice.

Happy Coin Day

Every year on May 23, an unusual holiday is celebrated - Happy Coin Day. A coin has long been considered a symbol of luck, prosperity and fulfillment of desires. It is thrown into the sea or a fountain in order to return to a favorite place or believing in the fulfillment of a cherished dream. A small lucky coin, worn in a wallet or pocket, is often seen as an amulet that attracts financial stability.

On this day, people especially honor coins, giving them a sacred meaning. It is believed that if you toss a coin and it lands on "heads", it is a good sign: the day will be successful and what is planned will come true. Therefore, May 23 is a good opportunity to make a wish, do a good deed or just believe in the power of positive energy.

Day of St. Venerable Confessor Michael and St. Venerable Euphrosyne

On May 23, the Christian world commemorates several prominent spiritual figures.

Venerable Michael, Bishop of Synada, lived in the VIII-IX centuries. He strongly opposed the iconoclast Emperor Leo the Armenian, for which he was persecuted, imprisoned and exiled. Michael died in exile, leaving behind the image of a faithful defender of the faith.

Saint Euphrosyne of Polotsk was a princess from the Rurik dynasty who chose monastic life instead of marriage in the 12th century. Educated, wise and devoted, she founded a nunnery in Siltsi, actively engaged in rewriting books, educating girls and developing church life. She made a pilgrimage to the Holy Land, where she ended her earthly journey on May 23, 1173. Her relics rest in Polotsk.

Also on this day, St. Leontius, Bishop of Rostov, who lived in the XI century, is honored. Known as one of the first Christian preachers in the northern Russian lands, he converted the local population to Christianity and suffered for the faith.

