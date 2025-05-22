The enemy is holding a ship with "Calibers" in the Mediterranean Sea - Navy
Kyiv • UNN
According to the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, there are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which has 8 Kalibr missiles.
As of 06:00 on May 22, 2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.
Details
It is noted that there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles.
During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed by: to the Black Sea - 2 vessels, which continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus Strait; to the Azov Sea - 3 vessels, 2 of which moved from the Bosporus Strait
The Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that the aggressor country continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by disabling automatic identification systems on ships. This creates a threat to the safety of navigation and violates the principles of open navigation.
Let us remind you
The representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Yevhen Yerin, stated that the Black Sea is no longer safe for Russians. The Defence Forces continue to improve Magura drones, making them even more effective.
