In the US, obstetrician-gynecologists are advised to change the order of prenatal care for pregnant women

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has updated its recommendations for doctors in this field, encouraging them to abandon models of care for patients with medium or low risk developed in the 1930s. This is reported by UNN with reference to Axios.

Details

The professional association recommends reducing the number of routine gynecological visits for pregnant women with medium or low risk. The currently mandatory 12-14 doctor visits are proposed to be replaced by several. Instead, they recommend applying an individualized approach to expectant mothers, based on social needs and patient choice.

Because the standard recommendation of 12 to 14 visits does not guarantee that patients will receive the necessary care. After all, almost a quarter of patients do not attend their first appointment until the end of the first trimester of pregnancy. And almost half of women do not receive all recommended services in time, clinicians say.

The change in approach to pregnancy control involves assessing needs ideally before 10 weeks, when clinicians check factors such as race, ethnicity, gender identity, education, and employment. This can allow tailoring care through referrals to community organizations and other resources.

Diabetes in pregnant women may increase the risk of autism in children - study

The new model will not apply to high-risk patients who may require more meticulous observation and potential referrals to specialists.

Care for medium-risk patients can be optimized to essential services known to improve pregnancy outcomes, but these visits can be longer and more effective. This approach can significantly reduce travel time and burden on patients while preserving communication time with the clinician - noted co-author of the manual, Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Michigan, Alex Peal.

The standard prenatal care model requires in-person visits of the pregnant woman to the doctor every four weeks until the seventh month, then every two weeks until the eighth month, and weekly visits until childbirth.

Additions

The pandemic prompted medical professionals to re-evaluate standards and place greater emphasis on home monitoring, telemedicine, and optimizing visit schedules.

According to March of Dimes data, the new recommendations come amid a maternal health crisis, with nearly 6 million women living in areas with no or limited access to prenatal care.

Although the application of personalized care can reduce inequalities in health services and differences in care, certain communities may lack the resources and personnel to meet the key needs of pregnant patients.

Some facilities may not have the necessary infrastructure for telemedicine visits, and patients in rural areas may also lack access to reliable broadband.

Recall

The UN warns that cuts in aid budgets could reverse progress in reducing deaths of women during pregnancy and childbirth. A reduction in services is already being observed in many countries.