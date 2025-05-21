Zelenskyy: Veteran sport should be a priority for the state

$41.580.08
There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family
Exclusive
May 20, 02:51 PM • 23876 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM • 68162 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM • 135383 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 66281 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
May 20, 11:15 AM • 127540 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 61532 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 202033 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 97258 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 159189 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 110703 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

May 20, 02:33 PM • 81346 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

May 20, 12:52 PM • 135383 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

May 20, 11:15 AM • 127540 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 202033 views

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 169604 views
Zelenskyy: Veteran sport should be a priority for the state

Kyiv • UNN

 • 440 views

The President emphasized the importance of rehabilitation and adaptation programs for veterans. He emphasized the need to develop sports infrastructure and accessibility.

Zelenskyy: Veteran sport should be a priority for the state

Veteran sports, rehabilitation and adaptation programs should be a priority for the state. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the forum "Innovations and Development in Sports in the Context of War", said, UNN reports with reference to the website of the Head of State.

Details

According to him, veterans are our heroes, they are an integral part of society.

We must understand that in our space veterans should feel like everyone else. And also - with great respect for them for what they did, protected our independence

- said the head of state.

He stressed that accessibility and the creation of appropriate infrastructure are very important.

"Zelenskyy noted that it is necessary to develop sports infrastructure, without which it is impossible to involve a large number of people in physical culture and achieve results in professional sports," the article says.

Recall

In April, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on the creation of "adaptive sports" for military and civilians with disabilities. Adaptive sports will be a separate area in the field of physical culture. It can be attended by military and civilians who have acquired a disability or have physical or psychological limitations.

Veterans will receive UAH 1500 for sports: how and when to apply for payments03.01.25, 15:59 • 33177 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietySports
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
