Zelenskyy: Veteran sport should be a priority for the state

Veteran sports, rehabilitation and adaptation programs should be a priority for the state. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the forum "Innovations and Development in Sports in the Context of War", said, UNN reports with reference to the website of the Head of State.

Details

According to him, veterans are our heroes, they are an integral part of society.

We must understand that in our space veterans should feel like everyone else. And also - with great respect for them for what they did, protected our independence - said the head of state.

He stressed that accessibility and the creation of appropriate infrastructure are very important.

"Zelenskyy noted that it is necessary to develop sports infrastructure, without which it is impossible to involve a large number of people in physical culture and achieve results in professional sports," the article says.

Recall

In April, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on the creation of "adaptive sports" for military and civilians with disabilities. Adaptive sports will be a separate area in the field of physical culture. It can be attended by military and civilians who have acquired a disability or have physical or psychological limitations.

