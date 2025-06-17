The ECHR will announce its decision in the case against Russia for the downing of MH17 and human rights violations in Donbas on July 9 17 June 2025

$41.530.08
48.070.37
ukenru
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
10:46 AM • 30812 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 83481 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 87044 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 142752 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 129979 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 141078 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 120582 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 105083 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 177627 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 83062 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
5.8m/s
68%
749mm
Popular news
Russian attack on Kyiv: 55 injured already, no exact data on casualtiesJune 17, 05:19 AM • 67262 views
Trump convenes US National Security Council after G7 summit: the reason has been revealed Former US President Donald Trump has convened a meeting of the National Security Council to discuss national security issues. This was reported by his spokesperson Liz Harrington. According to her, the meeting will focus on a wide range of topics, including the situation in Ukraine, the rise of China, and threats from Iran and North Korea. "President Trump remains deeply concerned about the threats facing our nation, and he is committed to providing strong leadership to protect American interests," Harrington said. The meeting comes shortly after the G7 summit in Italy, where world leaders discussed similar issues. It is likely that Trump will use the meeting to share his views on these issues and outline his own approach to national security.June 17, 06:04 AM • 57542 views
Russian Federation attack on the capital: cluster munition parts found in Nyvky06:45 AM • 107482 views
The relevant committee has supported the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General. 08:28 AM • 37176 views
The Trump administration curtailed a pressure group on Russia regarding negotiations with Ukraine - Reuters 11:16 AM • 22932 views
Publications
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 228330 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 252412 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 277265 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 348705 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 402131 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Igor Klymenko
Emmanuel Macron
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Kyiv
Ukraine
Israel
Iran
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 71436 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 86853 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 149307 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 117552 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 78691 views
Actual
Fox News
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kalibr (missile family)
Truth Social
Unmanned aerial vehicle

The ECHR will announce its decision in the case against Russia for the downing of MH17 and human rights violations in Donbas on July 9 17 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 464 views

The long-awaited decision of the international court regarding the downing of passenger flight MH17 and a number of Russia's crimes against humanity in Donbas will be announced by the ECHR on July 9. The case is called "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russian Federation".

The ECHR will announce its decision in the case against Russia for the downing of MH17 and human rights violations in Donbas on July 9

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) will announce on July 9 its decision in the case of "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia" regarding systemic human rights violations in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and the downing of flight MH17. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Justice.

Reference

The court will announce the decision in the ECHR premises in Strasbourg at 12:00 Kyiv time. The recording of the announcement will be available on the ECHR website after the hearing.

This case is the largest interstate case in the history of the ECHR, which combines four applications and covers the period from 2014 to the present. It concerns systemic human rights violations in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, including the events of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

A separate part of the proceedings concerns the downing of flight MH17 in July 2014, which caused the death of 298 people.

In its interim decision of January 25, 2023, the ECHR already recognized that from May 2014 to at least January 2022, the occupied territories of Donbas were under the jurisdiction of Russia. The court also found that the downing of flight MH17 occurred in territory that was under the effective control of the Russian occupying administrations.

Addendum

Malaysia Airlines passenger plane (Boeing 777) operating flight MH17  was shot down on July 17, 2014 near Torez, Donetsk region, during the Russian armed aggression in eastern Ukraine. An international investigation established that Russian criminals hit the aircraft with a Buk anti-aircraft missile system of Russian production. Independent researchers have proven that it belonged to the 53rd Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade from Kursk (Russia). On May 24, 2018, the authorities of Australia and the Netherlands officially accused Russia of the plane crash.

Against Russian aggression: ECHR is considering 4 interstate cases based on Ukraine's lawsuits 30.05.25, 14:43 • 2508 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

War
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
Kursk
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Buk air defense system
Australia
Netherlands
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9