The ECHR will announce its decision in the case against Russia for the downing of MH17 and human rights violations in Donbas on July 9 17 June 2025

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) will announce on July 9 its decision in the case of "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia" regarding systemic human rights violations in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and the downing of flight MH17. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Justice.

The court will announce the decision in the ECHR premises in Strasbourg at 12:00 Kyiv time. The recording of the announcement will be available on the ECHR website after the hearing.

This case is the largest interstate case in the history of the ECHR, which combines four applications and covers the period from 2014 to the present. It concerns systemic human rights violations in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, including the events of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

A separate part of the proceedings concerns the downing of flight MH17 in July 2014, which caused the death of 298 people.

In its interim decision of January 25, 2023, the ECHR already recognized that from May 2014 to at least January 2022, the occupied territories of Donbas were under the jurisdiction of Russia. The court also found that the downing of flight MH17 occurred in territory that was under the effective control of the Russian occupying administrations.

Malaysia Airlines passenger plane (Boeing 777) operating flight MH17 was shot down on July 17, 2014 near Torez, Donetsk region, during the Russian armed aggression in eastern Ukraine. An international investigation established that Russian criminals hit the aircraft with a Buk anti-aircraft missile system of Russian production. Independent researchers have proven that it belonged to the 53rd Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade from Kursk (Russia). On May 24, 2018, the authorities of Australia and the Netherlands officially accused Russia of the plane crash.

