Candidate for the position of Prosecutor General Kravchenko stated that both the hero and the villain will no longer be "judged" according to the same template

Ruslan Kravchenko outlined the understanding of justice in criminal proceedings and the approach to justice, speaking before parliamentarians in the Verkhovna Rada, reports UNN.

As an experienced prosecutor, I argue that justice cannot depend on the opinion of the prosecutor, based only on the formal compliance of the act - the article of the Criminal Code. When a person's fate is decided, it is necessary to see not only the offense, but also the person who committed it. We must take into account her life path, motive, reputation, circumstances under which it happened, and even the time when it happened. Because sometimes - a thief and a hero are judged by the same template - Ruslan Kravchenko emphasized.

He added that demonstrative justice is unacceptable.

"I will personally and force everyone, when making decisions, to take into account all the moments: what a person has done for our state, for its protection, for preserving the life of each of us. But the decision must be one - fair and lawful.

It is unacceptable for a person to become the object of criminal prosecution only so that someone can fulfill the plan, justify their stay in office, or "highlight" a high-profile case in the media. Position and status cannot be a reason for demonstrative justice. Because behind every such case are broken destinies, destroyed careers, and ruined dreams. Behind every formal charge, which often ends in an acquittal or persuading a person to make a deal with the investigation, are years of life lost, wasted state resources, and discrediting of law enforcement agencies themselves," Ruslan Kravchenko believes.

He emphasized that true justice is always a difficult decision.

Because it is responsibility and a difficult choice. But only it is worth being called the Law - Kravchenko said.

Addition

On June 16, the Verkhovna Rada received a submission from the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi on the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko to the position of Prosecutor General.

The position of Prosecutor General has been vacant since the dismissal of Andriy Kostin on October 31, 2024.

Biographical note

Ruslan Kravchenko was born in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region. He graduated from the military-legal faculty of the National University "Law Academy of Ukraine named after Yaroslav the Wise". He worked as an investigator, later as a senior investigator, of the Sevastopol Prosecutor's Office. He performed official duties and recorded the actions of the Russians during the occupation of Crimea. In 2014, he was appointed senior prosecutor of the Rivne, and later Lviv Prosecutor's Office for supervision of compliance with laws in the military sphere of the Western region of Ukraine. In 2014-2015, he took direct part in the anti-terrorist operation while performing official duties as a prosecutor of the 33rd military prosecutor's office of the Southern region of Ukraine. He has the status of a combatant. From 2015 to 2019, he worked in the Main Military Prosecutor's Office of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine in various positions. He was the senior group of prosecutors and carried out procedural management, supported the state prosecution in the criminal proceedings against the former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych on the fact of committing treason and aiding and abetting aggressive warfare. He secured Yanukovych's conviction and sentenced him to 13 years of imprisonment. From 2020 to 2021, Ruslan Kravchenko worked as the head of the department of procedural management in criminal proceedings on crimes in the field of defense industry complex of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the military and defense spheres of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine. In 2021, Ruslan Kravchenko headed the Bucha District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv Oblast. From March 31, 2022, he recorded and investigated the war crimes of the Russians in Bucha. In April 2023, he was appointed head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration. He held this position until the end of December 2024. On December 31, 2024, he was appointed head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine.