Candidate for the position of Prosecutor General Kravchenko stated that both the hero and the villain will no longer be "judged" according to the same template

$41.530.08
48.070.37
ukenru
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
10:46 AM • 2416 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
06:29 AM • 45586 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
05:57 AM • 59378 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 116708 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 106520 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 128893 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 111951 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 103598 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 176292 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 82559 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
5.4m/s
69%
748mm
Popular news
Russians launched 4 strikes on Zaporizhzhia: there are destructions and firesJune 17, 01:15 AM • 32819 views
As a result of the enemy attack, the dormitories of the Aviation Institute in Kyiv were damaged - Acting Rector of KAI SemenovaJune 17, 01:48 AM • 28273 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: 55 injured already, no exact data on casualties05:19 AM • 41933 views
Trump convenes US National Security Council after G7 summit: the reason has been revealed Former US President Donald Trump has convened a meeting of the National Security Council to discuss national security issues. This was reported by his spokesperson Liz Harrington. According to her, the meeting will focus on a wide range of topics, including the situation in Ukraine, the rise of China, and threats from Iran and North Korea. "President Trump remains deeply concerned about the threats facing our nation, and he is committed to providing strong leadership to protect American interests," Harrington said. The meeting comes shortly after the G7 summit in Italy, where world leaders discussed similar issues. It is likely that Trump will use the meeting to share his views on these issues and outline his own approach to national security.06:04 AM • 24460 views
Russian Federation attack on the capital: cluster munition parts found in Nyvky06:45 AM • 78665 views
Publications
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 202078 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 225357 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 251658 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 323329 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 377443 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Igor Klymenko
Emmanuel Macron
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Kyiv
Ukraine
Israel
Iran
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 59277 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 75534 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 138655 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 117224 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 78607 views
Actual
Fox News
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kalibr (missile family)
Truth Social
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Candidate for the position of Prosecutor General Kravchenko stated that both the hero and the villain will no longer be "judged" according to the same template

Kyiv • UNN

 • 788 views

Ruslan Kravchenko stated that justice in criminal proceedings cannot depend on the formal conformity of the act to the article of the Criminal Code. It is necessary to take into account the life path of the person and the circumstances.

Candidate for the position of Prosecutor General Kravchenko stated that both the hero and the villain will no longer be "judged" according to the same template

Ruslan Kravchenko outlined the understanding of justice in criminal proceedings and the approach to justice, speaking before parliamentarians in the Verkhovna Rada, reports UNN.

As an experienced prosecutor, I argue that justice cannot depend on the opinion of the prosecutor, based only on the formal compliance of the act - the article of the Criminal Code. When a person's fate is decided, it is necessary to see not only the offense, but also the person who committed it. We must take into account her life path, motive, reputation, circumstances under which it happened, and even the time when it happened. Because sometimes - a thief and a hero are judged by the same template

- Ruslan Kravchenko emphasized.

He added that demonstrative justice is unacceptable.

"I will personally and force everyone, when making decisions, to take into account all the moments: what a person has done for our state, for its protection, for preserving the life of each of us. But the decision must be one - fair and lawful.

It is unacceptable for a person to become the object of criminal prosecution only so that someone can fulfill the plan, justify their stay in office, or "highlight" a high-profile case in the media. Position and status cannot be a reason for demonstrative justice. Because behind every such case are broken destinies, destroyed careers, and ruined dreams. Behind every formal charge, which often ends in an acquittal or persuading a person to make a deal with the investigation, are years of life lost, wasted state resources, and discrediting of law enforcement agencies themselves," Ruslan Kravchenko believes.

He emphasized that true justice is always a difficult decision.

Because it is responsibility and a difficult choice. But only it is worth being called the Law

- Kravchenko said.

Addition

On June 16, the Verkhovna Rada received a submission from the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi on the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko to the position of Prosecutor General.

The position of Prosecutor General has been vacant since the dismissal of Andriy Kostin on October 31, 2024.

Biographical note

Ruslan Kravchenko was born in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region. He graduated from the military-legal faculty of the National University "Law Academy of Ukraine named after Yaroslav the Wise". He worked as an investigator, later as a senior investigator, of the Sevastopol Prosecutor's Office. He performed official duties and recorded the actions of the Russians during the occupation of Crimea. In 2014, he was appointed senior prosecutor of the Rivne, and later Lviv Prosecutor's Office for supervision of compliance with laws in the military sphere of the Western region of Ukraine. In 2014-2015, he took direct part in the anti-terrorist operation while performing official duties as a prosecutor of the 33rd military prosecutor's office of the Southern region of Ukraine. He has the status of a combatant. From 2015 to 2019, he worked in the Main Military Prosecutor's Office of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine in various positions. He was the senior group of prosecutors and carried out procedural management, supported the state prosecution in the criminal proceedings against the former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych on the fact of committing treason and aiding and abetting aggressive warfare. He secured Yanukovych's conviction and sentenced him to 13 years of imprisonment. From 2020 to 2021, Ruslan Kravchenko worked as the head of the department of procedural management in criminal proceedings on crimes in the field of defense industry complex of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the military and defense spheres of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine. In 2021, Ruslan Kravchenko headed the Bucha District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv Oblast. From March 31, 2022, he recorded and investigated the war crimes of the Russians in Bucha. In April 2023, he was appointed head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration. He held this position until the end of December 2024. On December 31, 2024, he was appointed head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
State Tax Service of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Ruslan Kravchenko
Luhansk Oblast
Andriy Kostin
Verkhovna Rada
Sievierodonetsk
Crimea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Sevastopol
Lviv
Rivne
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9