Kravchenko: Russia has put me on the wanted list for my work on the Yanukovych case - they are still looking

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4222 views

Ruslan Kravchenko stated that Russia has put him on the wanted list for his work on the Yanukovych case.

Kravchenko: Russia has put me on the wanted list for my work on the Yanukovych case - they are still looking

Ruslan Kravchenko recalled some facts of his service in the prosecutor's office, in particular the accusation of Viktor Yanukovych in the case of treason, speaking to people's deputies in the Verkhovna Rada, reports UNN.

It is an honor and a great responsibility for me to address you today, when it comes to my appointment. First of all, I want to thank the President of Ukraine for his trust and for submitting my candidacy for the position of Prosecutor General. I thank the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the opportunity to stand on this podium, in the free capital of an independent state

- Kravchenko said. 

Ruslan Kravchenko reminded that he has 11 years of experience in the prosecutor's office.

"In 2014, I was in Crimea until the last. I took my criminal cases from the military prosecutor's office seized by the occupiers and brought them to Kyiv.  Responsibility for me is not rhetoric, but a habit. 

After that there was the East and the ATO - where there were no comfortable chairs, and cases were investigated at zero, literally on our knees. Then Debaltsevo, encirclement...", - said Kravchenko. 

He reminded that he supported the prosecution in the case of treason of Yanukovych, in which he was found guilty. 

I was handling Yanukovych's case, not playing politics. I was interested in evidence - and my signature was confident as the verdict itself regarding his crimes. It was for his work in the Yanukovych case that the Investigative Committee of Russia and the Basmanny Court of Moscow declared me wanted. That's how they are looking that I am standing in front of you now

- said Ruslan Kravchenko. 

He was in the position of head of the Bucha Prosecutor's Office when the full-scale invasion began. 

"I met the full-scale war as the head of the Bucha Prosecutor's Office. I saw death, inhuman cruelty, destruction, lost lives and broken destinies. Where most could not look - I worked there. Not for the sake of cameras. Not for the sake of quotes. But for the sake of the tribunal and irreversible punishment for inhuman beings.  

Believe me, all this has hardened...", - said Kravchenko, adding that no matter what position he held, he never gave up and will not do so in the position of Prosecutor General.

Let's add 

On January 24, 2019, the Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv sentenced ex-President Viktor Yanukovych in absentia to 13 years in prison for treason and aiding and abetting aggressive warfare. 

Supplement

 On June 16, the Verkhovna Rada received a submission from the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi on the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko to the position of Prosecutor General. 

The position of Prosecutor General remained vacant from the moment of Andriy Kostin's dismissal on October 31, 2024. 

Biographical note 

Ruslan Kravchenko was born in Severodonetsk, Luhansk region. He graduated from the military-law faculty of the National University "Yaroslav Mudryi Law Academy of Ukraine". He worked as an investigator, later - a senior investigator, of the Sevastopol Prosecutor's Office. He performed official duties and recorded the actions of the Russians during the occupation of Crimea. In 2014, he was appointed as a senior prosecutor of the Rivne, and later Lviv Prosecutor's Office for overseeing compliance with laws in the military sphere of the Western region of Ukraine. In 2014-2015, he directly participated in the anti-terrorist operation while performing his official duties as a prosecutor of the 33rd Military Prosecutor's Office of the Southern region of Ukraine. He has the status of a combatant. From 2015 to 2019, he worked in the Main Military Prosecutor's Office of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine in various positions. He was the senior group of prosecutors and carried out procedural management, supported the state prosecution in the criminal proceedings against the former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych on the fact of committing treason and aiding and abetting aggressive warfare. He secured Yanukovych's conviction and sentencing him to 13 years of imprisonment. From 2020 to 2021, Ruslan Kravchenko worked as the head of the department of procedural management in criminal proceedings on crimes in the field of defense-industrial complex of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the military and defense spheres of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine. In 2021, Ruslan Kravchenko headed the Bucha District Prosecutor's Office of the Kyiv region. From March 31, 2022, he carried out the recording and investigation of war crimes of Russians in Bucha. In April 2023, he was appointed head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration. He held this position until the end of December 2024. On December 31, 2024, he was appointed head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

