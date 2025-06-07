Thunderstorm and abnormal heat: weather forecast for June 7 7 June 2025

On Saturday, June 7, переменная хмарність is expected in Ukraine, with rain in some regions. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

According to forecasters, short-term thunderstorms will occur in some regions of Ukraine today. However, despite this, the weather will be hot and in some places the air temperature will reach +34 °C.

In the northern, in the afternoon and in the western, Vinnytsia, Kharkiv and Luhansk regions, there will be short-term rain, гроза, in the rest of the territory without precipitation.

Wind is predominantly south-westerly, 5-10 m/s.

Temperature during the day is 28-33°, in the south-eastern part, in some places, extreme heat is 35°, in the Carpathians, 21-26° during the day.

Dangerous heat: Ukrainians were urged to leave water for stray animals on the street