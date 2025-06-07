Thunderstorm and abnormal heat: weather forecast for June 7 7 June 2025
Kyiv • UNN
On Saturday, June 7, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, with brief rains and thunderstorms in some regions. The air temperature will reach +35°C.
Details
According to forecasters, short-term thunderstorms will occur in some regions of Ukraine today. However, despite this, the weather will be hot and in some places the air temperature will reach +34 °C.
In the northern, in the afternoon and in the western, Vinnytsia, Kharkiv and Luhansk regions, there will be short-term rain, гроза, in the rest of the territory without precipitation.
Wind is predominantly south-westerly, 5-10 m/s.
Temperature during the day is 28-33°, in the south-eastern part, in some places, extreme heat is 35°, in the Carpathians, 21-26° during the day.
