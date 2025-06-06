Dangerous heat: Ukrainians were urged to leave water for stray animals on the street

$41.470.01
47.380.18
ukenru
House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 12520 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

11:45 AM • 34131 views

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

07:51 AM • 36486 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 99958 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 149327 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 111125 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 98731 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 91047 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 66379 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 92663 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
4m/s
44%
750mm
Popular news

Railway tracks blown up in Belgorod region of Russia: locomotive derailed

June 6, 04:09 AM • 28865 views

In Ternopil, the state of atmospheric air is returning to normal, and the radiation background is at an acceptable level

June 6, 06:58 AM • 8056 views

Russian attack on Lutsk: already 16 injured, two missing

09:26 AM • 9856 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

10:26 AM • 35508 views

"Cobweb" is just the beginning: complex counteraction against Russia will continue, other operations are already being prepared - Washington Post

11:38 AM • 15225 views
Publications

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

01:27 PM • 3836 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

01:00 PM • 12520 views

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

11:45 AM • 34131 views

Instead of lowering prices - growth of manufacturers' profits: three months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market

June 5, 03:55 PM • 107243 views

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 193335 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Denis Shmyhal

Serhiy Marchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

Ternopil

Moldova

London

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

10:26 AM • 35537 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 126719 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 90502 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 132818 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 356904 views
Actual

Instagram

Shahed-136

The Washington Post

Mi-8

Mi-24

Dangerous heat: Ukrainians were urged to leave water for stray animals on the street

Kyiv • UNN

 • 686 views

The patrol police of Kyiv called on people to help stray animals in the heat by leaving water for them. They also advise pet owners not to walk them during peak heat hours.

Dangerous heat: Ukrainians were urged to leave water for stray animals on the street

The patrol police called on Kyiv residents to help stray animals on hot days and leave water for them in accessible places. This does not require expenses and a lot of personal time, but it can become a real salvation for four-legged and birds. This is reported by UNN with reference to the patrol police of Kyiv.

Details

The patrol police have collected tips for caring people who are ready to take care of water for "tails. 

To arrange temporary drinking bowls:

  • find a safe and quiet place where you can leave a container of water;
    • leave the bowl in the shade so that the liquid evaporates less;
      • replenish water supplies regularly;
        • if possible, leave food for animals near the water container.

          In such a heat, a dog is unlikely to live without water for more than two or three days - veterinarian18.07.24, 16:27 • 112537 views

          If you are an animal owner:

          • never leave animals in the car during the heat;
            • do not let animals out into the street during the peak heat, it is better to leave them in a cool room;
              • when planning a walk, take enough cool water for your pet;
                • do not leave the tails in direct sunlight and choose cool places for rest.

                  By following these simple recommendations, you can prevent overheating and dehydration of fluffy animals and help animals survive the heat

                  We urge everyone to help street animals in this heat and leave water for them in accessible places - UAnimals17.07.24, 11:15 • 101004 views

                  Liliia Naboka

                  Liliia Naboka

                  SocietyWeather and environment
                  Kyiv
                  Brent Oil
                  $
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  .
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  S&P 500
                  $
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  ,
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  Tesla
                  $
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  .
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  Gold
                  $
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  ,
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  Gas TTF
                  $
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  .
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9