Dangerous heat: Ukrainians were urged to leave water for stray animals on the street

The patrol police called on Kyiv residents to help stray animals on hot days and leave water for them in accessible places. This does not require expenses and a lot of personal time, but it can become a real salvation for four-legged and birds. This is reported by UNN with reference to the patrol police of Kyiv.

Details

The patrol police have collected tips for caring people who are ready to take care of water for "tails.

To arrange temporary drinking bowls:

find a safe and quiet place where you can leave a container of water;

leave the bowl in the shade so that the liquid evaporates less;

replenish water supplies regularly;

if possible, leave food for animals near the water container.

In such a heat, a dog is unlikely to live without water for more than two or three days - veterinarian

If you are an animal owner:

never leave animals in the car during the heat;

do not let animals out into the street during the peak heat, it is better to leave them in a cool room;

when planning a walk, take enough cool water for your pet;

do not leave the tails in direct sunlight and choose cool places for rest.

By following these simple recommendations, you can prevent overheating and dehydration of fluffy animals and help animals survive the heat

We urge everyone to help street animals in this heat and leave water for them in accessible places - UAnimals