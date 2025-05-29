$41.590.09
A new meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO
08:40 AM • 1774 views

A new meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
08:12 AM • 5744 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

06:00 AM • 24677 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 46568 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 91995 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 97936 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 108495 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 100181 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 170967 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 73715 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

Prices will rise, fewer employees: forecasts of industrial enterprises

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1080 views

In May, the business confidence indicator in industry decreased by 0.4 percentage points, and in the processing industry – by 0.1 percentage points. Prices are expected to rise and the number of employees to decrease.

Prices will rise, fewer employees: forecasts of industrial enterprises

Industrial enterprises expect an increase in prices for their products and a reduction in staff in the next three months. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the State Statistics Service.

Details

In May, the business confidence indicator in industry decreased by 0.4 percentage points compared to April and amounted to minus 6.4%, in the manufacturing industry this indicator decreased by 0.1 percentage points compared to the previous month and amounted to minus 4%

The business climate indicator in industry and in the manufacturing industry increased by 0.1 percentage points compared to April 2025 and amounted to plus 1.1%.

All components for calculating the above indicators have the following seasonally adjusted balance values:

  • the assessment of the current volume of orders for production (demand) in industry was minus 34.8%, in the manufacturing industry - minus 35%;
    • expectations regarding the volume of production in the next three months in industry were plus 10%, in the manufacturing industry - plus 16%;
      • the assessment of the current volume of inventories of finished products in industry was minus 5.6%, in the manufacturing industry - minus 6.9%;
        • the assessment of the volume of production in the previous three months in industry was plus 5.7%, in the manufacturing industry - minus 1.6%;
          • the assessment of the current volume of foreign orders for production (export demand) in industry was minus 26%, in the manufacturing industry - minus 30.9%.

            According to the results of the survey of industrial enterprises, the following expectations of respondents regarding the state of their business activity were revealed.

            • increase in selling prices for industrial products in the next three months;
              • reduction in the number of employees at industrial enterprises in the next three months;
                • order security, as in April - on average for four months of work.

                  Let's add that the data are given without taking into account the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol and part of the temporarily occupied territories in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, since March 2022 - without taking into account the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation and part of the territories where hostilities are (were) taking place.

                  Let us remind you

                  Business in April worsened its assessment of its results due to primarily deteriorating weather conditions, most industries maintained high expectations regarding the rate of increase in prices for their own products and services.

                  Yana Sokolivska

