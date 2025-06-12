Coordination Headquarters: Some of the Ukrainian soldiers released today were considered missing, including the defenders of Mariupol among those returned

Today, June 12, another stage of the large exchange of prisoners of war took place in accordance with the agreements in Istanbul. A group of seriously wounded and seriously ill Defenders returned home. Some of the released soldiers were considered missing. This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, writes UNN.

Details

During the exchange of prisoners, fighters who fought in the Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk directions returned.

Servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including the Airborne Assault Forces, the Naval Forces, the Air Force, the Territorial Defense Forces, the SSO, as well as the State Border Guard Service and the National Guard of Ukraine, returned to their native land. Among those released today are the Defenders of Mariupol, who have been in captivity for more than three years. All the liberated Defenders are men, representatives of the rank and file and sergeants - reports the Coordination Headquarters.

It is noted that some of the released soldiers were considered missing.

The Defenders released from captivity will undergo the necessary medical examination, receive assistance with physical and psychological rehabilitation, as well as all due payments for the entire time they were in captivity.

Today's exchange is part of a large exchange in the categories of servicemen under the age of 25, as well as the seriously wounded and seriously ill. The Coordination Headquarters continues its work and the next stage of the release of Ukrainian Defenders will be carried out in the near future - the statement said.

